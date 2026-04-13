Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Allen Z's avatar
Allen Z
Apr 13

Not sure how that would work. Haredim may not like criticizing, deconstructing another religion, as that happens now with non-orthodox (and modern orthodox) criticizing Haredim. Secular critics and atheists are more effective. Think Bill Maher and Sam Harris.

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
Apr 13Edited

The arty-cull's a bit glib but I'mma gonna throw in mah 2 cents on it.... First, the Haredim ain't despised as ya said--they're looked at with MASSIVE frustration. If Israel wuz not tiiiiiiny they could "do their thang" an' not be part've the IDF but Israel IZ so tiny an' bein' attacked on all sides ('specially since 10/7) it's near mission crittercul that SOME Haredim partissypate... How many? That's a thing fer sure... See the reason the jooish people have SURVIVED all these millenia is b/c of the Ultra Orthodox who refused ta bend...at all. Most semi or fully secular joos did intermarry an' many lost traditions... But the Haredim kept 'em! An' when joos wanna become more religious (happenin' as we speak) there are enuf ta show the way. This, important. So they are respected but modern joos are frustrated with the all or nuttin' philosophy. It's been suggested that to keep the essential traditions goin' strong, only the "best" talmudic scholars should be eggzempt from IDF... so the best & brightest kin study while their peers have ta dedicate two years...JUST the standard two--to serving. They don't have ta do active combat (some have had only studies, little sports, so ain't too strong) but they have to serve. Reasonable? Many think so. When it comes ta not contributin', it's not that none have biznesses an' none earn their scheckels--it's that nearly all the "army age" fellas (an' girls but nobuddy'd make 'em fight) ARE gettin' stipends fer study. The issue ain't scholars--of COURSE they're needed--but too many scholars when fighters are needed (an' they even git the sabbath off!), an' not ENOUGH young men earinin' a livin'--even if they're just so-so scholars. If even 2/3s did their part in the IDF (an' became reservists after--as all "do") that'd solve a giant problem. The other part solved if those who are not in the top third of scholarship gotta git a more secular education TOO an' git jobs...it's not against the faith, it's more tradition. Again, in a much bigger naytion not under siege they'd be left alone.... But at times like this, they're needed....an' they're STUBBORN (lol), but not detested....

Change is comin'.... slowly. There are now more Haredi in the ranks as 10/7 wuz an eggistential wakeup call!

ps havin' 'em fight is a bit of a challenge--Sabbath aside--they need kosher food, space/time for prayer (it's doable!), an' lots more boot camp.... they're outta shape!

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