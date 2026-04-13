THINKING OUT LOUD

In Israel the Haredim are somewhat despised by the larger society. They are exempt from military service, and contribute less per capita both economically and technologically.

Personally I have no connection to them, and would not wish to condemn them. However, from reading, I can see that the perception is that they are a burden on Israel, rather than being an important contributor.

Israel is under constant attack, and threat of attack from those who wish to wipe it out. Much of the motivation is rooted in Islamic theology.

To ensure Israel has a secure future it must of course secure itself militarily. However, as with the arcade game “whack a mole”, as soon as you bash down one threat another pops up. Based on the same Islamic theology.

The theological war of Judaism versus Islam must be won. (And in Europe / USA etc the theological war of Christianity versus Islam must be won too - but that is a separate article.)

Here is my suggestion: fully mobilise the Haredim to battle theologically against Islam.

I have no idea how they would be persuaded to do this. The point I am making is that they are currently a large resource, that seems badly under-utilised in the striving to ensure the survival of Israel.

Just a thought. I welcome your comments.

ARTICLE ON THE FREE SPEECH BACKLASH WEBSITE

This is the article I read, that prompted my suggestion above.

Israel’s Real Peril And it’s not Muslims

Recent analysis of Israel’s population and economy warns that the country risks sliding into a “third-world economy” unless it confronts the explosive growth of one section of its population. No, not the sizeable Israeli Muslim community, the ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) population. The Haredim now comprises about 14 per cent of Israelis and is projected to reach 16 per cent by 2030 and far higher thereafter. Their low workforce participation, minimal secular education and refusal to serve in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) is creating an unsustainable economic and military burden. While external threats from Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran dominate headlines, the internal demographic crisis posed by the Haredi sector represents a far graver long-term danger to the Jewish state’s viability. Israel’s biggest threat is not its Muslim adversaries, whose fertility rates are declining and whose military challenges can be contained by superior technology and conventional forces, but the Haredi community’s refusal to integrate economically or defensively. Here I look at the ideological roots of Haredi exemption from military service and secular education, and comparative fertility data, and touch on non-Haredi resentment and conclude that urgent reform is essential to avert serious decline.

Israel’s demographic trajectory is stark. The Haredi population grows at roughly four per cent annually, double the national rate, driven by exceptionally high fertility. In 2025 the community numbered approximately 1.45 million, or 14.3 per cent of the total population; forecasts suggest two million by 2033. This expansion is not matched by productive contribution. Haredi men have workforce participation rates of only about 50-60 per cent, many in low-productivity religious roles, while the sector receives substantial state subsidies through child allowances, yeshiva funding and welfare. Under-education and under-employment among Haredim threaten to transform Israel from a high-tech “start-up nation” into one overburdened by dependents.

Continue reading the article here:

https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/israels-real-peril

The Free Speech Backlash website is very well worth visiting. It has one or two articles per day. Plus a “Today” comment section where anyone can chip in on topics of their own choice. People have a variety of opinions, which they are free to propose. The administrator does strongly discourage ad hominem attacks between commenters. With that caveat, you really can write whatever you like, without censorship. A rare commodity today.

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