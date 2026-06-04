Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Waylander The Slayer's avatar
Waylander The Slayer
6h

Yes, if the vermin had called for an ambulance as well as the police! Guilty of not providing medical assistance ....

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Jorge Arbelaez's avatar
Jorge Arbelaez
4h

Broken hearted over Henry's murder. May justice prevail.

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