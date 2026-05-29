CATHERINE BLAIKLOCK

Why Restore Britain Is Staying in Makerfield: We Plan to Win.

Our canvassers on the ground in Makerfield can convert Reform voters, but Reform canvassers, or Conservative ones, cannot convert our voters.

Our canvassers are bringing back people who have not voted in years and would not vote at all unless Restore Britain was on the ballot.

We are attracting young men and women, Zoomers, who are virtually absent from both Reform and the Conservatives, because that generation has no interest in watered-down, half-hearted politics.

The polls are literal lies. We are canvassing in the early 20%, and it is going up by the day. 500 people turned out on a single day. The entire constituency has already been canvassed once. People are now starting to hear who we are, and all publicity is good publicity. These facts alone demolish the case for our withdrawal. If you want evidence that this is not wishful thinking, look at what just happened in Great Yarmouth.

In May 2026, Great Yarmouth First, Restore Britain’s local arm, won all ten seats it contested. We did not scrape through. Turnout tells its own story. In 2021, these same wards recorded turnouts of between 25% and 33%. In 2026, with Restore Britain on the ballot, overall turnout rose to 46%, with the strongest divisions reaching over 53%. Those people did not come out for Reform. They came out because Restore Britain was on the ballot. That is not vote splitting. That is vote creation.

Roger Crawford’s article argues that we should stand aside in Makerfield and leave the field to Reform UK. It is a passionately made case, and the frustration behind it, the rage at an establishment that has failed working people for decades, is one we share entirely. But his argument rests on a fundamental misreading of where our support comes from. He treats the patriotic vote as a fixed pool that Restore Britain simply divides. It is not. Our supporters looked at Reform, considered it carefully, and found it wanting. Crawford himself concedes Reform may be controlled opposition, then demands we consolidate behind it anyway. That is not a strategy. That is asking us to dissolve into the very problem we were formed to solve.

If Restore Britain withdrew from Makerfield, our voters would not migrate to Reform. They would stay home, or not vote at all. The net effect on the anti-establishment total would be negative, not positive.

The argument that a new party should stand aside before it has properly stood up is the oldest establishment trick in the book. Every political movement that ever changed anything was told to wait, to be patient, to avoid splitting the vote. None of them should have listened. Neither will we.

Restore Britain is in Makerfield because the people there deserve a genuinely different voice. Our canvassers are on those doorsteps. Voters, including people who had given up on politics entirely, and a generation that never engaged with it in the first place, are listening. Great Yarmouth was just the beginning.

So join us. You will be amazed. Come to Makerfield and help. We are not going away. We have the energy, the policies, and the people to win and we will not stop. Ever.

Nigel Farage publicly predicted that Rupert Lowe was unknown and would get 1% of the vote, even in Great Yarmouth - he will live to eat those words nationwide.

/ end of article by Catherine Blaiklock

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