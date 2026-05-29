Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
4h

The bad news- our whole rotten political system is based on apathy and ignorance.

The good news- people are getting angry and getting informed. To be clear, they are

getting angry, because they are getting informed. John Lydon (a.k.a." Johnny Rotten") was right when he said: "Anger is an Energy". Anger annihilates apathy, anxiety and demoralisation. Hopefully people will become even better informed, and even angrier, just before this by election. Rupert has said his Grooming Gang Report will be published in "early June" .... this could prove to be perfect timing.

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
5h

Good point

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