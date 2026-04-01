Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Apr 1

What can I add here? The message is that Islam is superior to Christianity. Christians are slaughtered all over the ME and Africa and the church is appeasing Islam? WTF is wrong with the clergy?

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FFP's avatar
FFP
Apr 1

The pious builders of these cathedrals are looking down in horror.

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