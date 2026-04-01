TOTUS CATHOLICA

Canterbury Set a Rome Trap... It Backfired Spectacularly

ANGLICAN UNSCRIPTED

The relevant discussion starts at 8 minutes.

Anglican Unscripted 960 - Vatican Legitimizes Anglicans

THE ANGLICAN CHURCH IS APPEASING ISLAM

With the exception of some breakaway groups, the main Anglican church is in full appeasement of Islam mode.

The Confessing Anglican Church is an exception. See the video of Bishop Cei Dewar:

Bishop Cei Opening Prayer At Unite The Kingdom

APOSTATE WELLS CATHEDRAL

I attended several seminars in the conference room at Wells Cathedral in January / February 2020.

The seminars were on the topic of Christianity and Islam.

The Canon Theologian of the cathedral led the first seminar. He gave a lecture introducing some of the common aspects of Islam and Christianity, referencing verses in the Koran and in the Bible. During the Q&A session he was asked whether Allah and God are the same entity. Rather than seriously and carefully addressing this key and fundamental question he retorted angrily: “well if they are not, we are wasting our time.” That response was a shock and a surprise. It was a perfectly legitimate question, and indeed is absolutely key to any Islam - Christian inter-faith dialogue.

My own opinion is that they have very different origins, and so cannot be the same entity. I suspect that the outburst of anger by the Canon Theologian was a realisation that he had indeed wasted several decades of his life, chasing a false assumption. I only found out later that he was allegedly gay, and was allegedly in a relationship with another male clergyman at the cathedral. He must know that Islam is not kind to gays.

The second seminar the following week was led by the Cathedral Chancellor. Note, that person has moved elsewhere now, do not berate the current Chancellor, who had nothing to do with this.

During his lecture the Chancellor explained why he believes that Allah and God are the same. And he proudly stated to the room of around 30 attendees that he prays Islamic prayers, but only the parts he agrees with. One assumes he is fluent in Arabic- Islamic prayers only have validity with Allah if spoken in Arabic. (Strange that the supposed creator of the universe is monolingual!)

When questioned later, the Chancellor refused to agree that Mohammed was a false prophet. If he really believes in Allah, and believes Mohammed to be a true prophet, why does he not do everyone a favour and convert to Islam?

He mentioned that there would be an inter-faith service in the Cathedral in 2 weeks time. I and 3 concerned friends spent those 2 weeks contacting the cathedral clergy, in an attempt to prevent it going ahead.

AN IMAM PREACHED IN WELLS CATHEDRAL

The service was an evensong, in February 2020. The sermon by the imam was printed in the Order of Service, and included several verses from the Koran on the topic of Islamic charity. Of course failing to mention that Muslims are forbidden from giving charity to non-Muslims! I had taken a copy of the Abrogated Koran with me, and looked up the verses. Even before the service started, I determined that two of the quoted verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Whether the deception was deliberate or not I cannot tell. However it certainly would give a false impression of Islam.

On entering the cathedral, the ushers were counting the congregation using hand held counting devices. I asked afterwards: nearly 600 attended.

I and three concerned friends attended, as observers. We wanted to see if anyone in the congregation would stand up and denounce Islam. If we did so, then we would not know if anyone else would have done so. We wanted to know if there was even one true Christian in attendance who would stand up for Jesus in opposition to the false prophet Mohammed.

Nobody stood up to object.

The full details of this and other horrors are recorded in the book: “How the Church Enables Islam”. The front cover shows the unusual stonework cross-bracing that is a feature of Wells Cathedral. It includes two circles. While the imam preached, I had the distinct impression that these were demonic eyes, staring down at the congregation.

Allowing religions to be preached that are contrary to Christian theology is strictly forbidden in Canon Law. Why the clergy of Wells Cathedral think that Canon Law does not apply to them is a mystery. But they are not the only ones.

APOSTATE WESTMINSTER ABBEY

A few days ago the flag of Pakistan was flown over Westminster Abbey. This includes the Islamic symbols of star and crescent. De facto these symbols have been placed at the high points in the abbey, and so are symbolising that it has fallen to Islam.

Any place where an Islamic symbol is placed, or where Islamic prayers are chanted is deemed to have been conquered for Allah.

It is the equivalent of a dog urinating on a lamp post - to mark territory.

Westminster Abbey is the place of coronation of Monarchs. The abbey being now subservient to Islam, that subservience is symbolically now passed on to any monarch who is crowned in the abbey from now on.

Does Prince William know this? He is next in succession.

Allowing Islam to be preached in an Anglican Church building is completely contrary to Canon Law. See:

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

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