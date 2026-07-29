Germany FINALLY Woke Up...

Germany Just Used Its Anti-Nazi Law Against ISLAM

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Europe says confronting political Islam is impossible, but Germany has quietly been dismantling extremist networks. Using a unique "Militant Democracy" doctrine, Germany can ban and erase entire organizations overnight. Even as it takes a hard line on structures, it refuses to touch faith. This approach challenges Europe to rethink its strategy against online radicalization and foreign influence.

Is Germany's narrow path the only way to win?

0:00 Germany's Secret Weapon

2:00 How Germany Fights

2:39 The Mosque's Real Secret

4:47 A Dangerous Old Law

6:34 How to Erase a Group

8:54 The Money Trail

9:47 A Dangerous Ally

12:16 The Phone Threat

14:40 The Mask Slips

16:09 Why Is It Still Growing?

20:32 The German Wall

25:20 The Hard Part

Sources: https://pastebin.com/J2EJkcp0

Attributions: https://pastebin.com/X7U9c8Y3

THE ANTI-NAZI LAWS

https://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/englisch_gg/englisch_gg.html

Article 9 part 2 appears to be the key clause:

Since Islam itself seeks to subvert the nation of Germany, and with the aim to make non-Muslims into subservient second class citizens (dhimmis) as commanded in the Koran, this legal clause appears to have the power to prevent Islam itself from being practiced in Germany.

Koran 9:29

That is a screenshot from the Abrogated Koran. If you are serious about studying Islam you should obtain a copy. Paid subscribers to this substack can download 4 free ebooks, which includes the Abrogated Koran. After subscribing, access the link “Paid subscribers receive FOUR free PDFs! “Project Phoenix UK”, “Concise Islam”, “Abrogated Koran” and “Allah is a Zionist”.” below for the 4 download buttons.

The Blue Mosque was shut down in Germany. It is shown on the cover of this book:

BOOK: BLUEPRINT FOR THE DESTRUCTION OF ISLAM

Islam is at war with non-Muslims and always has been, and always will be. Dar al-Harb. This is the reality, do not deceive yourself that it is not. The “moderates” have zero theological authority to curb the radicals. If non-Muslims wish to preserve ourselves we must acknowledge these facts. Our only option is: we must destroy Islam. Islam is evil, but it is also very fragile. It has within itself the seeds of its own destruction. Non-Muslims must fully exploit these weaknesses to completely destroy Islam, this book reveals how. Our greatest gift to Muslims is to help them leave Islam. They will thank us profoundly.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/blueprint-for-the-destruction-of-islam/paperback/product-yv8924k.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/blueprint-for-the-destruction-of-islam/ebook/product-m2ynkym.html

BOOK: ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

SEE ALSO

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Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

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BOOK DETAILS

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