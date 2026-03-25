Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 25

I find it interesting that the woman who gave the introduction stated that Christians are the most persecuted people on the planet, and never includes Jews as missiles are directed at Israel every day, synagogues are vandalized all over the world with Jews being beaten and murdered. At least the speaker did include Jews in the non Muslim group. I just found it strange to leave out Jews as the main target of jihadi terrorists.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Mar 25

Raymond Ibrahim is an important figure in the exposure of Islam.

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