Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
Mar 30

This is a sign that the Establishment is getting seriously rattled. The tactic they use is to just try and cancel and shut up anyone who disagrees with them. Uncontrolled mass immigration is a total disaster and is destroying the country. There is no rational counter-argument. People are witnessing the destruction of the UK's identity and culture every day. But now "mass deportations" have become official policy for Restore, and even Reform.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Pallavi Dawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿's avatar
Pallavi Dawson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿
Mar 30Edited

It’s good the critics of free speech are being exposed. It’s made me think over my own thoughts when it comes to free speech. Aside from incitement to violence, the west has got to get over its obsessing with hurty words and spicy X posts. (Different to calling people Nazis as people want to kill Nazis- THAT is serious).

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