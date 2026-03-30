British MP Max Wilkinson: X is a "massive problem" because it allows critics of mass immigration to "have their voice heard in a really easy way that they couldn't in the past".
MAX WILKINSON MP
max.wilkinson.mp@parliament.uk
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This is a sign that the Establishment is getting seriously rattled. The tactic they use is to just try and cancel and shut up anyone who disagrees with them. Uncontrolled mass immigration is a total disaster and is destroying the country. There is no rational counter-argument. People are witnessing the destruction of the UK's identity and culture every day. But now "mass deportations" have become official policy for Restore, and even Reform.
It’s good the critics of free speech are being exposed. It’s made me think over my own thoughts when it comes to free speech. Aside from incitement to violence, the west has got to get over its obsessing with hurty words and spicy X posts. (Different to calling people Nazis as people want to kill Nazis- THAT is serious).