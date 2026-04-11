Britain's Most Powerful Secret Organisation: Chatham House Exposed
Green & Pleasant
Britain’s Most Powerful Secret Organisation: Chatham House Exposed
CHATHAM HOUSE WEBSITE
Ahmed al‑Sharaa, president of Syria, on Syria’s future
AL QAEDA LINKED TERRORIST WELCOMED AT CHATHAM HOUSE
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Interesting. I watched both videos. How on earth have we sunk so low to have a terrorist who is well recorded with a severed head in each hand and a happy grin on his face to be invited and treated as a celebrity and statesman to this country. To Downing Street, to Buckingham palace. Blood is for sure on Labours and the monarchy’s hands literally here.
I wonder how many other Chatham houses exist in other countries. It seems like corruption will always be part of the human psyche.