Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Angelique Davey's avatar
Angelique Davey
Apr 11

Interesting. I watched both videos. How on earth have we sunk so low to have a terrorist who is well recorded with a severed head in each hand and a happy grin on his face to be invited and treated as a celebrity and statesman to this country. To Downing Street, to Buckingham palace. Blood is for sure on Labours and the monarchy’s hands literally here.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Apr 11

I wonder how many other Chatham houses exist in other countries. It seems like corruption will always be part of the human psyche.

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