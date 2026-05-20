Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Andy Myers's avatar
Andy Myers
1h

It must already be abundantly clear to every non-brainwashed person that Islam is a clear and present threat, the only real question is how to combat it. I assert that there are many levers that are simple to operate. No welfare for non-citizens. Bigamy and polygamy are illegal, let''s police that. No social housing for non-Brits. No translation services. No concealed faces in public. Ban halal slaughter. All easy to do and justify but they would have major positive second and third order effects.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
2h

Thanks for the book review! I’m letting my French friends know about it!

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