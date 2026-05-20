I found this on X, translated from French.

I have not read the book (my understanding of French is limited: B grade at O level, many years ago.) However the review itself is well worth reading.

THE AUTHOR ON X

https://x.com/FerghaneA

REVIEW ON X

I just finished reading *L’Islam contre la modernité* by

@FerghaneA

It’s the most important book published in the West in a century.

Azihari shows that Islam and Western values are incompatible. Islam isn’t just another religion that we could “reform” along the lines of post-Vatican II Christianity. It’s a total politico-legal system, born in a singular anthropological context that structurally contains the impossibility of liberal modernity.

Here, in four points, is why this book changes everything.

First point. It demolishes the myth of the Islamic golden age. This myth is the main ideological lock. As long as we believe there was a “tolerant Andalusia,” an “enlightened caliphate,” an “Arab-Muslim civilization” that supposedly nurtured the European Renaissance, we’re disarmed. Because we’re still waiting for that golden age to return, we think all we have to do is wait. Azihari demonstrates, with sources in hand, that this golden age is a late fabrication, largely Orientalist, retroactively projected onto societies that practiced slavery on a massive scale (up until the 1960s in some countries), persecuted minorities (dhimmitude), and never produced the intellectual and scientific equivalent of Greece, Rome, or post-Renaissance Europe. The “Arab scholars” were mostly Persians, Nestorian Christians, Jews, who wrote in Arabic because it was the imperial language (just as people wrote in Latin under Rome). The veil falls.

Second point. It buries the illusion of reform. From Ismaÿl Urbain in 1860 to Macron in 2020, the West has bet on “an Islam of the Enlightenment,” “a French Islam,” “a liberal Islam.” Azihari shows that this bet has always failed, everywhere, without exception, and that it fails for a structural reason: unlike Christianity (which is a Hellenized Judaism, already steeped in Greek reason), Islam is a religion-city that does not separate, in its founding texts, the spiritual from the temporal.

Azihari proves it. Fundamentalism isn’t the disease of Islam; it’s its most faithful reading.

Third point. It restores the possibility of judgment. For fifty years, cultural relativism has forbidden us from ranking things hierarchically. We had to say that female genital mutilation and epidurals were “different but equivalent.” That stoning and the civil code were “two legal traditions.” Azihari rejects this trap with an elegance almost from the 18th century. He reminds us that there are societies where women can drive, study, divorce, inherit, and others where they cannot. That this isn’t a neutral difference. That it’s a civilizational difference. And that true compassion for oppressed peoples consists of helping them escape what oppresses them, not folklorizing their oppression in the name of respect.

It’s exactly the gesture Voltaire made against the Catholic Church of his time. Except that today, Voltaires are rare, and they’re labeled Islamophobes.

Fourth point. It restores to the West the awareness of its own singularity. The book isn’t a pamphlet “against Islam.” By negative space, it’s the most beautiful tribute to Western modernity we’ve read in a long time. Azihari reminds us (and it’s precious when we’ve forgotten) that the separation of the temporal and the spiritual, the rule of law, civil equality, experimental science, the market, free inquiry, free thought—these aren’t the air we breathe. They’re conquests. Fragile ones. Costly ones. Reversible ones. Won at the price of centuries of struggles against theocrats, inquisitors, and pyres.

That’s why this book is crucial.

I have a friend who founded an AI startup in San Francisco, an Iranian whose family fled Tehran in 1979. I gave him the book. Two days later, he wrote to me: “Finally, a Westerner who understands what we fled.”

Pierre Manent said that the fundamental political question is always: “Who are we?” Azihari answers. We are the heirs of Athens, Rome, Jerusalem, the Enlightenment, modern science. We have built the freest, most prosperous, most creative civilization in human history. We have no need to apologize for it. We have a duty to defend it, transmit it, extend it. To work.

https://x.com/Briviagra

ON AMAZON

I don’t get any commission on this.

https://www.amazon.fr/LIslam-contre-modernit%C3%A9-Ferghane-Azihari/dp/2258201403

You can easily find secondhand copies on various book websites.

DO I HAVE ANYTHING SIMILAR?

Not precisely the same, but I have a few books that cover some of the same points:

Islam Versus Human Rights

The Impending French Civil War

Expressions of Muslimness - in their own words

BOOK: ISLAM VERSUS HUMAN RIGHTS

In the West, the concept of Human Rights has a long history of development. The opposition to totalitarian forms of Government has led to the Universal Declaration shortly after WW2. The Islamic world has attempted to join in with its own definitions, however seeking to word these in accordance with Sharia Law. This clearly is absurd. The deceitfulness of the Cairo and Arab declarations are examined.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/paperback/product-8m4jey.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/islam-versus-human-rights/ebook/product-q6dvnjp.html

BOOK: THE IMPENDING FRENCH CIVIL WAR

A letter by 20 retired French generals and around 1000 mainly retired soldiers has warned the French government of an impending civil war. France is changing rapidly, becoming increasingly lawless and dangerous. Islam is winning the demographic conflict and before long it may well win the military conflict for control of France. The government is of course in denial, and blames the patriots for mentioning that a problem exists.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/paperback/product-g4696d.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-impending-french-civil-war/ebook/product-v8ydk9y.html

BOOK: EXPRESSIONS OF MUSLIMNESS

“ISLAMOPHOBIA” DEFINITION

Here is the UK All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) definition of “Islamophobia”:

“Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.”

There are at least two major problems with this definition:

Islam is not a race. Islam is a collection of very bad ideas. It is a supremacist totalitarian ideology, with religious aspects. They use another new word: “Muslimness” in the definition of the new word “Islamophobia”.

“Islamophobia” is a nonsense word, and so it is in quotes, to indicate that it is not a valid word. A phobia is an irrational fear of something harmless. Islam is far from harmless, and it is not irrational to fear it.

Since the APPG provides no definition of “Muslimness”, maybe we should do so? Please read the book: “Expressions of Muslimness”:

Paperback:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/expressions-of-muslimness/paperback/product-dy6wwr5.html

Ebook:

https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/expressions-of-muslimness/ebook/product-dy6vn45.html

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