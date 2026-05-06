Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joshua Namm's avatar
Joshua Namm
2h

Another letter. Great. Secular Jewish leadership is great at letter writing.

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
2h

Same crap different day, MP's will likely give you the same kind of responses they always do.. As you said, they will not or refuse to, identify the problem. Islam.

Are they bought and sold, are they cowards, do they actually believe the drivel they speak? I keep trying to figure this out no matter what situation it is regarding Islam - trying to have "Muslim ONLY" day at a public pool in Dallas Texas, do members only Muslim communities in probably all our states, to the absolute horse shite of them praying in Trafalgar Square there in England thus making it a "mosque" - they are invaders and they are invading.

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