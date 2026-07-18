Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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grayhair's avatar
grayhair
9h

Putting a woman in the Chair of Canterbury will not end well. Nor will showing accommodation and cowardice in the face of an aggressive Islam. Oh, and the "gay" thing. The ACNA, in contrast, has apparently aligned under African bishops who are more conservative. Breaks my heart to see the COE go down this path that leads to apostasy. I suspect they will soon join Rome in an orgy of unbelief -- and eagerly wait to welcome the arrival of the Beast and the False Prophet, so they can hitch a ride. Suggested reading for the church in these times: The Epistles of Second Peter and Jude.

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Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
8h

Thanks for sharing the article. I wish the Bishop would do a little more than just repeat talking points. As always, Hamas is entirely absent from the conversation. The entire blame is as always laid at Israel’s feet. If he wants to know why the Palestinian Christians are a dwindling minority look no further to the Islamic communities surrounding them for god’s sake!

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