TELEGRAPH ARTICLE

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2026/07/17/bishop-of-blackburn-rising-tide-of-anti-semitism/

Bishop of Blackburn: ‘The Church is adding to the rising tide of anti-Semitism’

Rt Rev Philip North tells The Telegraph why the Synod ‘hearing’ a document criticising Israel will have real repercussions for British Jews

Rosa Silverman

Published 17 July 2026

On the streets of urban Lancashire, war in the Middle East looms large.

“Just down the road from me,” says the Bishop of Blackburn, the Rt Rev Philip North, “is an enormous, very complex, overlapping set of Muslim communities. What unites them is Gaza and a really visceral, intense antipathy towards the state of Israel.”

But there is also what he calls a “tiny, beleaguered” Jewish community. “Part of my job is to listen to the leaders of both sides, and that Jewish community is close to no longer feeling welcome in the UK,” he says.

That task has been made all the harder, he believes, by a document heard by the General Synod this week describing Israel as a “colonial enterprise” that unleashed a “genocidal war on Gaza”.

Titled A Moment of Truth: Faith in a Time of Genocide, and known as Kairos II, the report was produced by a group of Palestinian Christians. It was one of a list of documents contained in a Synod motion expressing the Church’s solidarity with them and their fellow Palestinians.

While the final motion lamented the loss of Israeli and Palestinian lives, and “the violations of human dignity and rights on both sides”, Bishop North fears the Church’s decision to “hear” Kairos II could have real repercussions for British Jews.

“We’ve been forced to take a binary position, and whatever binary position we take, one side celebrates and the other feels bitterly betrayed,” he says. “The situation we’ve seen is there’s a Palestinian Muslim and Christian side celebrating, and I fear what this vote has done is add to a growing tide of anti-Semitism in our country.”

That the Church voted to “hear” rather than “receive” the document won’t make the least bit of difference in the outside world, he suggests. The distinction means something in the Synod, where receiving is a legal term meaning accepting, while hearing means members are listening but don’t necessarily agree. But such nuance, he fears, will be lost beyond the walls of the chamber.

“This is, locally, on the streets, an unbelievably visceral, complex, nuanced argument, which is incredibly intense, including in Lancashire,” he says. “That nice distinction around words in a synod chamber means absolutely nothing in the Middle East or on the streets of urban towns where this is particularly an issue.”

In Blackburn, where he lives, he has seen first-hand how the war in Gaza has affected local sentiment. The Church should be building bridges, he believes, not appearing to side with one group over another.

While anti-Israel sentiment and Palestinian solidarity have always existed in the area, it has, he says, intensified “significantly” since the war that started after Hamas’s terror attack on Israel on Oct 7, 2023, and has been accompanied by great anger towards Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israeli regime.

“There have been unacceptable levels of bloodshed and violence shown by the state of Israel in Gaza, so I understand that,” says Bishop North, warning that the “bombardment of Gaza, the death and destruction…undermines local social cohesion” in his area.

This makes it all the more important, he feels, that faith leaders such as himself can model good relationships with the wider community.

Bishop North, who previously served as Bishop of Burnley and was named Bishop of Blackburn in 2023, was speaking to The Telegraph as the meeting of the Synod in York drew to a close this week. He made his views clear in the chamber, where he spoke of how “terrified” Jewish people in Lancashire are, and of their “existential fears for their future in this nation”. His local rabbi was best friends with one of those murdered in the Manchester synagogue attack.

He called on the Archdeacon of West Cumberland, the Ven. Stewart Fyfe, to consider not forcing the motion on solidarity with Palestinian Christians that he’d presented to a vote. When this call was unsuccessful, Bishop North abstained and the amended motion was carried, despite appeals from Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis and the Board of Deputies of British Jews for the Church to reject Kairos II.

The document, Sir Ephraim warned last week, used “extreme rhetoric to challenge the very concept of a Jewish state”.

One line in particular has drawn criticism – “The genocidal war on Gaza is the continuation of the Zionist project to seize all of Palestine, emptied of its Palestinian people” – suggesting that Zionism is inherently genocidal. Israel, it adds, is a “colonial enterprise built on racism”, and it goes on to call for a “boycott [to] dialogue with Zionist voices”. The latter demand, Sir Ephraim said, risked “undermining decades of careful relationship-building between Christians and Jews”.

The document comes four years after the Church of England apologised for anti-Jewish laws passed 800 years ago. For Bishop North, the new motion undermines that position.

“The big mistake was to reference particularly the Kairos II document, which is, a number of speakers said, anti-Semitic according to a definition of anti-Semitism [we have] adopted. It’s certainly perceived to be anti-Semitic by the Jewish community. It’s an inflammatory document.”

The motion, he feels, will make it “significantly harder” to create a forum locally where people with different views on the Middle East conflict can come together and share a dialogue.

“Is someone going to read a Synod motion and attack a synagogue? No, I don’t think that,” he says. “But I do think the tide of anti-Semitism is rising and we should be condemning that, yet we’ve done something that will add to it. That is deeply unwise, particularly with the long Christian history of anti-Semitism.”

It is not the first time Bishop North has spoken out on a contentious subject. Last year, in a letter to his diocese, he wrote that the Church’s inaction on grooming gangs stemmed from its disconnection from working-class communities, and questioned why he himself had previously “so readily believe[d] the voices that claimed that calling for an inquiry was collusion with the far-Right”.

He has also, in the past, found himself at the centre of controversy over his opposition to ordaining women priests. He twice turned down a job as a bishop – in 2012 as Bishop of Whitby and in 2017 as Bishop of Sheffield – following criticism of his traditionalist position.

Today, with a woman at the head of the Church of England for the first time in history, he says provisions are in place “to ensure those who don’t accept this development can stay securely in the Church”. And, he adds, Dame Sarah Mullally, the Archbishop of Canterbury “is a huge supporter of those provisions”.

He describes her as “a woman of immense wisdom and care and huge love”, with whom he greatly enjoys working. “We’ve found a way of working together and our relationship is a very strong one.”

While his position on women priests hasn’t changed, he says he also has a strong working relationship with the female clergy in his diocese.

In a divided world, he says, “a Church that is modelling living well with fundamental difference strikes me as extremely important”.

Speaking during the debate at General Synod earlier this week, Dame Sarah called for “prayer and active solidarity” with Palestinian Christians, and “a just peace for every person in Israel and Palestine”.

She said both Palestinians and Israelis “deserve to live free from the horrors of war, terrorism, occupation, displacement, and oppression”.

The threat to Palestinian Christians – whose numbers are becoming ever smaller – is “existential”, she warned, adding: “Palestine, which the British government recognised last year, is disappearing.”

Some 50,000 Christian Palestinians are estimated to live in the West Bank and Jerusalem, according to the US Department of State, while at most a thousand Christians were in Gaza before the current war started, estimates suggest.

“They’re a small, battered church and a very precious one to us,” says Bishop North of the Palestinian Christians. “We must stand in solidarity with them, but we needed a motion that did that without so blatantly taking sides and making Jews in this country even more fearful for their future.”

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