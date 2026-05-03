Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Angelique Davey's avatar
Angelique Davey
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Why am I not surprised by this for Shabana Mahmood and her family are from the Mirpur region of Pakistan which practices clan politics. The migrants from this region are heavily involved in the grooming gangs and are running the councils all across Oldham, Rochdale, Birmingham, Telford to name a few. We really need to ban the postal vote for it has to be one of the most clear and proven ways of bloc voting fraud and is the preferred method by the Mirpur Pakistani communities up and down the country via the mosques. This is a matter for national security and to think the current Home Secretary and her father were actually part of an investigation and trial for voting fraud is shocking. There appears to be not a single Labour Party politician who isn’t tarnished by and harbouring albeit secretly, some kind of scandal or sleaze.

Yet more proof to get the corrupt and inept party out of politics forever. Massive congratulations to the journalist/s uncovering and exposing this in the wake of threats and bullying behaviour from those in government. The Labour Party are too fond of using super injunctions to prevent their dodgy dealings and backgrounds from being exposed and it shouldn’t be allowed. This completely undermines our democracy and we should have the right to know exactly who and what we are voting for.

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