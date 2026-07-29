FREE SPEECH BACKLASH ARTICLE

Berlin’s Pride Bloodbath and the Suicide of Common Sense

By Jürgen Amsinck on

Wednesday, 29 July, 2026

I am a German. Not the kind the television panels in Berlin or the editorial boards in Hamburg like to parade about. I am one of the millions who still remember when this country possessed a backbone, when public order was not treated as a right-wing fetish, and when the word “tolerance” meant something other than compulsory celebration of every contradiction the establishment could invent. On the evening of 25 July 2026, near the Brandenburg Gate and the closing festivities of Christopher Street Day, a 21-year-old German citizen of Lebanese background named Abdul Ballout drove a rented van into a crowd of revelers, then went at them with a blade. One woman is dead. Twenty-nine others are injured. The Interior Minister called it an Islamist terrorist attack. The suspect had previously sought to join Islamic State, had been convicted of preparing a serious act of violence, and had been released on a suspended sentence only weeks earlier, after a juvenile court showed the usual tender mercy. Police later shot him dead when he charged them with a knife. That is the bare sequence of facts.

What followed was entirely predictable. Politicians who for years have insisted that mass immigration from culturally incompatible regions is an enrichment issued statements of solidarity with the rainbow flags. Activists who spend their days demanding ever more aggressive affirmation of sexual minorities suddenly discovered that “hate has no place here,” as though the problem were an excess of Christian conservatives rather than a young man steeped in a doctrine that regards homosexuality as an abomination punishable by death. And the same media that spent the previous decade lecturing us about “Islamophobia” now tiptoed around the motive while searching for any detail that might dilute it. One activist at a vigil was even overheard hoping the attacker would turn out to be a white Christian—an aspiration so revealing of the ideological hierarchy that it needs no further commentary.

Continue reading the article on the Free Speech Backlash website, here:

https://www.freespeechbacklash.com/article/berlins-pride-bloodbath-and-suicide-common-sense

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