Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
9h

We think we have a problem in the UK with the lack of Free Speech. We do ... 30 people a day arrested for posting on Social Media. But in Germany you are not even allowed to insult

politicians. The key question - what's the difference between an "insult" and "telling the truth"??

I wonder in Germany saying this would get you put in the Gulag -

"Politics is showbusiness for ugly people". I'd say this is an insult and true.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
10h

This is a common occurrence in all our White Western Nations , all planned by the predatory class to destroy our countries , it's culture, identity, history etc. The implentation of Kalerghi plan of White replacement. Zionist/Vatican Trans movement of Pedophiles to program our Children for their lusting sickness .

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