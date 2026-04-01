CURIOUS FIGURES

Looking at the stats, I see there are around 2.5 times as many followers as subscribers.

If you are currently a follower, would you spend 10 seconds just upgrading to be a subscriber?

Free subscribers have full visibility of all articles, and can comment freely. I do believe in free speech, however ad hominem attacks are very unhelpful. Make whatever arguments you like, but don’t abuse others who post comments.

Paid subscribers are very welcome, if you are able to give your support to this substack. Thank you!

Islam has a hatred of dogs. Humanity has had a mutually beneficial friendship with dogs for over 10,000 years. If we can push back against the Islamisation of the West, the dogs will thank us too!

Become a free or paid subscriber here:

WHY OPT FOR A PAID SUBSCRIPTION?

Primarily you will be supporting my efforts to halt and reverse the Islamisation of the West. For your sake, and for the sake of your young relatives who do not deserve to live under the jackboot of Sharia.

Approximately equal numbers of subscribers are in the US and UK. With also good numbers in Canada, Australia, Israel, and New Zealand. I envisage a “Project Phoenix” in each country that values its freedom, and wishes to push back against the Islamisation of our nations.

I make it my mission to do something positive every day to push back against Islam. I have been cancelled from mainstream employment - I wrote a book criticising Islam. A member of the public complained to my employer, and I was fired. That edition made no mention of my employer, and I wrote it entirely in my own time. During my enforced unemployment, I have made good use of my time - writing a further 20+ books! See the Book Catalogue article below for details.

If I can gather the finances, I have plans to take my campaign to the next level of effectiveness. Your support is more valuable than you may realise.

As a thank you, after becoming a paid subscriber, you receive four free ebooks! After subscribing, you can download the four ebook PDFs from here: