FIRST QUESTION TO GROK

Question: are these images real or AI generated?

Grok answered:

Top-left: Man with glasses holding a portrait of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei while wavingThis matches real-world scenes from pro-Iran or pro-Palestine-aligned protests. Photos and videos of people holding Khamenei portraits (or similar regime imagery) have been documented at demonstrations in places like Baghdad, Los Angeles, and other cities, especially in contexts involving Iran-related tensions or solidarity rallies. The composition, lighting, and background details (urban setting with foliage) look consistent with candid protest photography.

Top-right: Man in a blue/white jacket with “RELEASE FOOD WATER FUEL” and “FREE PALESTINE” signsThis is a typical scene from pro-Palestine marches. Similar crowds with Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, and slogan signs (”From the river to the sea,” etc.) are widely documented at real events in Western cities. The man’s gesture, open mouth, and surrounding crowd show natural motion blur and depth that align with handheld camera shots from actual rallies.

Bottom-left: Woman with sunglasses and keffiyeh wavingPro-Palestine demonstrators wearing keffiyeh scarves and waving or gesturing are extremely common in real protest footage and photos from cities worldwide (including London, Berlin, and U.S. campuses). The blurred background crowd and her expression match standard event photography.

Bottom-right: Bald man in white t-shirt waving in front of a fountain and buildingsThis resembles scenes from large pro-Palestine demonstrations in London (likely Trafalgar Square or similar, given the architecture and fountain). Crowds with Palestinian flags and raised hands are routinely captured at such events.

Why they don’t appear AI-generated

Contextual consistency: All four depict common, recurring elements from real pro-Palestine and Iran-related protests that have occurred over the past couple of years. No major anatomical errors, weird lighting inconsistencies, or “uncanny valley” artifacts typical of many AI images.

No debunkings found: Searches for these specific compositions or reverse-image-style queries didn’t turn up fact-checks calling them fake. (In contrast, there have been documented AI fakes involving Khamenei portraits or protest scenes, but they don’t match these.)

Real-world parallels: Holding regime leader portraits at protests, keffiyehs, slogan signs, and crowd gestures are all verifiable behaviors at actual events.

That said, protest images can sometimes be miscontextualized (e.g., old photos reused for new events, or cropped to imply something different). Without the exact original sources for these four shots, I can’t confirm the precise date/location for each, but nothing indicates they were synthetically created by AI.

If you have more context about where these images came from or suspect a specific one, I can dig deeper!

SECOND QUESTION TO GROK

Question: Are they deliberate Nazi salutes? Or just waving?

Grok replied:

These are not deliberate Nazi salutes. They are ordinary waving or gesturing common at protests.

Visual analysis of the gestures:

Top-left (man with Khamenei portrait): His right arm is raised high with an open palm facing forward, fingers together but not rigid. This is a classic “hello” or “look at me” wave while holding a sign. The angle and relaxed hand don’t match the stiff, angled Nazi salute (which involves a straight-arm extension at roughly 45 degrees with palm down or forward in a rigid manner).

Top-right (man in blue jacket): Open hand extended forward with palm out, mouth open as if chanting or shouting. This is a typical crowd-engagement gesture—waving to the camera, signaling to others, or emphasizing a point. Common in energetic protest footage.

Bottom-left (woman with sunglasses and keffiyeh): Right hand raised with open palm facing outward, similar to the others. Her expression and posture suggest she’s actively participating in a chant or drawing attention—standard waving in a march.

Bottom-right (bald man in white t-shirt): Arm raised with open hand, palm visible, in a crowded square (likely London’s Trafalgar Square area based on the fountain and architecture). Again, this matches people waving, cheering, or signaling in large demonstrations.

Context from real protest photography:

These images come from pro-Palestine (and in one case pro-Iran regime solidarity) rallies. In such events, participants frequently raise hands to:

Wave at cameras or bystanders.

Chant in unison.

Hold signs higher.

Show enthusiasm or solidarity.

Open-palm waving is a near-universal human gesture across cultures and political events (left, right, or otherwise). It differs clearly from the Nazi Hitlergruß (straight, rigid arm extension with specific intent and often accompanied by “Heil Hitler” or similar).

Occasional misuse vs. these images:

There have been isolated, documented cases at some pro-Palestine events where individuals performed actual Nazi-style salutes (straight-arm, often directed provocatively at counter-protesters, sometimes with explicit slogans). These are usually condemned even within protest circles when identified, and authorities (e.g., in the UK or Germany) have investigated them as public order offenses.

jpost.com

However, none of the four photos here show that rigid, ideological form. They align with thousands of routine protest images where people simply raise an open hand while marching or reacting to the crowd.

In short: This is waving and energetic gesturing, not Nazi salutes. Claims otherwise often stem from bad-faith interpretations that blur common crowd behavior with deliberate extremism. Protest crowds are chaotic; not every raised hand carries hidden meaning.

TEST QUESTION FOR GROK

Question: In this photo of Elon Musk, is he doing a Nazi salute?

Grok replied:

No, Elon Musk is not performing a Nazi salute in this photo, despite the visual resemblance that sparked controversy.

The image shows Musk at a podium bearing the Seal of the President of the United States, with his right arm raised and extended outward/upward, palm facing down or forward. This gesture occurred on January 20, 2025, during a celebratory rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., following Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

en.wikipedia.org

Context of the Gesture

Musk had been energetically speaking and dancing on stage while thanking Trump supporters for their role in the election. He said: “I just want to say thank you for making it happen. Thank you.” He then placed his right hand over his heart (or chest area) and extended his arm outward in a sweeping motion toward the crowd. He repeated the motion while turning to face the audience behind him, adding: “My heart goes out to you. It is thanks to you that the future of civilization is assured.”

abc.net.au

The phrasing (”my heart goes out to you”) indicates an attempt to convey gratitude or emotional connection—sending his “heart” from his chest toward the audience—rather than a formal ideological greeting. Musk was visibly excited and emphatic throughout the speech.

Why It Sparked Debate

The straight-arm extension with palm down visually echoes the Nazi salute (”Sieg Heil” or “Heil Hitler”), which involves raising the right arm rigidly outward/upward, often with palm down. It also resembles the earlier Roman salute associated with Italian fascism. nytimes.com

Critics, including some media outlets, historians, and Jewish organizations, interpreted it as deliberate or at least highly insensitive, especially given the political context and Musk’s history of online controversies. In Germany, where Nazi gestures are illegal, reactions were particularly strong. theguardian.com

However, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)—a leading organization tracking antisemitism—described it as “an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.” They noted Musk’s known social awkwardness and suggested giving the benefit of the doubt amid heightened sensitivities. reuters.com

Key Distinctions

Nazi salutes are typically rigid, uniform, and accompanied by explicit phrases like “Sieg Heil” in a militaristic or ideological display. Musk’s version was part of a fluid, enthusiastic movement tied to a heartfelt statement, done twice while addressing different sections of the crowd.

Musk has a pattern of eccentric, high-energy public behavior (including dancing on stage moments before). Supporters framed it as a clumsy “from my heart to you” wave from someone who is autistic and not always attuned to optics.

Musk dismissed the accusations as “tired” attacks or “dirty tricks” and made light of them online, without issuing a formal apology or clarification that conceded the interpretation.

In short, while the photo captures a gesture that looks uncomfortably close to a forbidden historical salute—fueling partisan outrage and memes—the full context points to an impulsive, awkward expression of thanks rather than an intentional Nazi or fascist signal. Interpretations remain divided along ideological lines, but the evidence does not support it being a deliberate “Nazi salute.”

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

If you watch the video of Elon Musk it very clearly is NOT a Nazi salute. He was enthusiastically waving to the audience, and that instantaneous video frame has that unintended form. The intention is absolutely key.

But what about the photos of the pro-Palestine protesters? Would they have any reason to associate themselves with Nazi idelogy intentionally? Put your thoughts in a comment.

Remember that the Mufti of Jerusalem was a good friend of Adolf Hitler. Their aims, to exterminate Jews, has a strong resonance with the aims of the modern pro-Palestine protesters.

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