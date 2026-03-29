Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
Mar 29

Sorry but I disagree with Grok on the bottom two photos. If you look at the palms, the thumbs are turned in and the fingers are close together. With the arms straight, those are Nazi salutes to me!

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Frankshotsauce's avatar
Frankshotsauce
Mar 29

I would have one simple question of the pro- Palestinian protesters: do you hate Jews? ‘Nuff said.

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