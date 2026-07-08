STEVE DARLING MP

HIS EMAIL

Thank you for your email. As a Liberal Democrat MP, I will always stand up for our fundamental right to religious freedom. Freedom of religion is an essential component of our democracy, which we must always defend.



Nobody has the right, especially our politicians, to incite violence or spread hatred and prejudice. The UK already has established disqualification criteria linked to those currently serving criminal convictions. It is right to protect the integrity of these institutions against those who seek to undermine them through violence and extremism.



Thanks again for sharing your concerns with me.



Kind regards,



Steve Darling MP

Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Torbay

EMAIL SENT TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Wes Streeting made a death threat against a Dutch MP, and will be sued



Dear Steve,



I have a fairly brief email for you today!



According to an article in the Breitbart online journal, Wes Streeting will be sued by a Dutch MP, for making a death threat against that Dutch MP.



According to the screenshot of the X message by Streeting, it does appear to be a very credible allegation. I would suggest that this death threat makes him ineligible for high office in our Government.



The threat was made against Dutch MP Geert Wilders, who has strong opinions regarding the evils of Islam.



I urge you to read the article in Breitbart:



https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2026/05/14/geert-wilders-for-breitbart-i-will-press-charges-against-wes-streeting/



And also read the post by Geert Wilders on X, in which he has placed the screenshot:









The transcript of the screenshot, quote:



Wes Streeting MP @wesstreeting Oct 16, 2009



Considering starting my own vigilante org to push nasty people under trains. First up Jan Moir, followed by Geert Wilders…



/ end of transcript



Geert Wilders MP receives many very credible death threats from Muslims. And also from some on the left wing. If any of them did succeed, then presumably Wes Streeting would be delighted.



It is acceptable to have strongly differing political views. What is NOT acceptable is to send death threats to someone who you disagree with. Doing so puts Wes Streeting beyond consideration to be the next Prime Minister. He may seek to diminish the importance of his statement from 2009. However it is extremely serious, because it is in the context of Geert Wilders MP receiving many credible death threats, across may years and including no doubt at that time too. The statement by Streeting should probably be regarded as incitement.



If you are one of those who wishes ill of critics of Islam, I do urge that you read the Koran. It is freely available online, and I recommend that you start by reading chapter 9. It is one of the later revealed chapters, and includes many verses expressing hatred towards non-Muslims. If you will read it, then you will soon discover that the critics of Islam, such as Geert Wilders MP, are factually correct. There is zero excuse for ignorance now.



I understand that Wes Streeting is gay. I have no animosity at all towards gays, I have several good friends who happen to be gay. And that in itself should not be a barrier to someone holding a high office. However, it is strange and surreal indeed that a gay man would side with Islam, given that Islam has a hatred of gays, and under Sharia law imposes the death penalty for it. This very poor judgement in itself disbars him from high public office. A highly confused individual such as he seems to be, should NOT be in a position of making serious decisions for our nation.



Making death threats should disbar him from being an MP, let alone being a member of Government.



Streeting is not the only prominent gay politician who sides with Islam. If you have an opportunity to discuss the Sharia death penalty for gays with them, and ask why then do they support Islam, I would be quite interested to learn what their rationale is. Their stance is utterly baffling to me.



I do recommend the Abrogated Koran. It shows the abrogated verses crossed out. Abrogation is key to understanding the Koran and hence is key to understanding Islam overall. A standard Koran is confusing both to Muslims and to non-Muslims, for this basic reason: standard Korans do not indicate which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Apologists for Islam often quote the “no compulsion in religion” verse, Koran 2:256. In a vain attempt to “prove” that Islam is kind and tolerant and peaceful. However this and very many other peaceful tolerant verses have been abrogated, effectively deleted by the later revealed intolerant hate-filled verses. Read chapter 9 of the Koran to get a flavour of such verses.



The Abrogated Koran is available only via these links:



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html



With kind regards,

etc.

STUDYING ISLAM

In order to study Islam it is necessary to read the Koran. Don’t waste your time reading a standard Koran, as it misses out the absolutely key data regarding the abrogation (affective deletion) of the earlier more tolerant verses. Read the Abrogated Koran which does provide this data.

If you upgrade to become a paid subscriber you can download the Abrogated Koran ebook (and three additional ebooks) at no cost via this article:

THE ABROGATED KORAN

The Koran must be read with an understanding of Abrogation.

The chronologically more recent verses supersede the older verses, wherever the numerous contradictions exist. The chapters within this Koran have been arranged in reverse chronological order, so that the most relevant ones are read first.

Abrogated verses are crossed out. Those verses promoting Jihad and religious hatred are highlighted.

The Abrogated Koran has 3 characteristics. As far as I am aware, no other existing Koran has all 3 features. Don’t waste your time trying to understand a standard Koran. Knowing which verses are abrogated (effectively deleted) is absolutely key to understanding it. A standard Koran does not indicate which verses are abrogated.

Puts the chapters into reverse chronological order. A standard Koran does not arrange chapters into any logical order. Abrogated verses are shown crossed out. The abrogating verse number is indicated. Verses are colour coded by category. At a glance the verses relating to unbelievers, jihad, Israel, Allah, scientific absurdities etc. can be seen.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html

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I am struggling financially, because I was fired from my job for writing a book criticising Islam. If you have any spare funds, now would be a very good time to help me.

Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

After becoming a paid subscriber, go to this article: “Paid subscribers receive…” via this link below. The second part of this article is unlocked for paid subscribers, and there are four “Download” buttons for the free ebooks:

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