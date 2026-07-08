Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Rosemary Birks's avatar
Rosemary Birks
3h

Gosh…..a decent minded Labour MP. I thought they were obsolete.

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