ANDREW ROSINDELL MP

HIS EMAIL

Thank you for your email, and please accept my sincerest apologies for the delay in responding.



I am grateful that you took the time to write to me in such detail.



You raise a number of concerns that many people across our country are increasingly discussing, and I firmly believe they should be debated openly and respectfully, without fear of being dismissed or shouted down.



I share your view that protecting Britain's security, values and way of life must always be a priority.



We must be prepared to confront extremism wherever it exists, ensure that those who seek to undermine our democratic institutions or promote hatred are dealt with robustly under the law, and maintain confidence in our borders and immigration system.



I also note your comments regarding Sir David Amess – who was a dear friend to me – and the need to learn every possible lesson from the appalling attack that took his life.



His murder was entirely avoidable, and it is entirely understandable that people continue to ask questions about how such an atrocity could have occurred.



I will certainly bear your views in mind as these important issues continue to be debated in Parliament and more widely.



Thank you again for taking the time to contact me.



Yours truly,

EMAIL TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

We cannot pin our hopes on “moderate” Muslims



Dear Andrew,



We hear often about how wonderful multiculturalism is. That it is our strength. That it is to be welcomed.



But is that in fact true? It may be a nice thought, but has it any basis in reality? Naive wishful thinking is extremely dangerous.



Where one of those cultures is Islam, multiculturalism considerably weakens us. Society disintegrates. Have you heard of the partition of India? History proves my point.



Why?



Because Islam seeks to dominate all. To conquer the entire world and subjugate it to the will of Allah. It makes no secret of this aim.



The “useful idiots”, particularly on the left of politics, seek to form an alliance with Islam, in the hope of smashing the current political organisation. They are delusional and are ignorant of history. Half a century ago the useful idiot Marxists in Iran helped the Islamists to smash the Shah. The Islamists took control, and quickly eliminated the Marxists, as their period of usefulness had expired. The same will almost certainly happen to non-Muslim Labour and Green Party politicians, primarily. Who seem too naive to realise that they are simply being used by Muslims, as a temporary political convenience. As a stepping stone to Islamic domination in the latter part of this century.



We can very easily see that Islam is simply using the Green Party for its own aims, without any shared ideological conviction. Islamic law has the death penalty for gays, and numerous verses in Islamic scripture express a hatred of Jews. And it is fundamentally opposed to LGBT rights. Yet the Green Party leader is a gay Jew, who is a very visible supporter of the LGBT community. Why can the traditional Green Party members not see that they are just being used as a temporary convenience for the strengthening of Islam in the UK? They must be utterly deluded.



For clarification: I do not want anybody to be executed by jihadis. Pointing out that something evil may happen is not at all the same as wishing it to happen.



Islam itself regards the world as divided into just two regions: Dar Al-Islam (the land of Islam) and Dar Al-Harb (the land of war). In other words, any land that is not already subjugated to Islam, it is at war with, and must be conquered for Allah. Many people may not be aware of this fact until it is too late. Warfare may be military, or it may be economic and demographic. Islam permits deceit to further its aims, and that is not regarded as immoral. The Koran describes Allah as “the best of schemers / deceivers”. Mohammed used deception to destroy non-Muslims.



Islam certainly does not permit the fashionable concept of tolerant coexistence. It does not allow for mutually respecting multiculturalism. It regards non-Muslims as inferior and as destined for hell. After every jihad terrorist attack, various Islamic organisations deplore the killing of “innocent people”. Here you need to understand how they use coded language that Muslims understand and nearly all non-Muslims do not. Islam regards ALL non-Muslims as guilty people, destined for hell. For the simple fact that they have not accepted Allah and Mohammed. It does not matter what good deeds you may have done (such as Sir David Amess MP who helped the Muslim community in his constituency), even he is regarded as not an “innocent person” in the eyes of Islam.



There really MUST be a proper inquiry into the murder of Sir David Amess MP. It is in the interest of all non-Muslim MPs for there to be an inquiry. Irrespective of party.



The Koran is full of verses commanding hatred of non-Muslims. Have you read it yet? If you imagine that it must be a wonderful book (because Tony Blair told us that it is), but you have not made the effort to read it, then you are certainly in for a shock!



In the UK the demographic change is well on course to achieve Dar Al-Islam. If current trends continue, we can expect a Muslim majority around the year 2070.



And the point of no return around the year 2040 or sooner. With an Islamic government at some point between those dates. Which will be in control of nuclear weapons. The successor to Trident nuclear missiles is likely to be in service well into 2070. There are some 140 tonnes of Plutonium in storage. Only a few kilograms are required to make a bomb. The UK with an Islamic government and nuclear weapons would be a severe threat to our current allies, such as Israel and the USA. Vice President JD Vance is very well aware of this threat.



Islam will be in control of the UK well before it achieves a demographic majority. It only uses democratic processes while it is convenient to do so.



I have a question for you: do you have children or grandchildren?



Do you want them to live as subjugated dhimmis under an Islamic government?



Do you think they will enjoy that life?



Will they curse your inaction if you do nothing to prevent it happening?



If you do not know what the word “dhimmi” means, then you must look it up. There will surely be many other aspects of Islam that you do not yet understand.



The current and previous Governments are pinning their hope on the Muslim “moderates” being able to control the radicals. But that never happens. In various contexts history shows that the moderates want a quiet life, and don’t get involved, whilst the radicals are filled with a sense of mission and are full of passionate intensity. Our society is spiralling out of control. And you have some responsibility for allowing it to happen. Every good person must speak out urgently, now, while we yet can.



Don’t leave your speaking out too late, in the hope that someone else will do it. Don’t be like Vice Chancellor Franz von Papen in 1934 Germany. He left it too late to speak out against evil. When he finally did, it was already past the point of no return.



Everyone says that they would speak out in 1930s Germany. But the fact that few speak out against the evils of Islam in the UK today, makes me realise that no, they would not. They would keep their head down for the sake of a quiet life.



Please take heed of the words of ex-Muslim Dan Burmawi. He is very knowledgeable about Islam. Here are his words addressed to the so-called “moderate” Muslims. Quote:



“Dear moderate Muslims: I hope this finds you well.



I know that your personal belief system is superior to that of the jihadists and Islamic terrorists. I know that you embrace a Western mindset that can live in a pluralistic society, tolerate the different, love life, and want to invest in the future.



However, for God’s sake, stop trying to convince the West that what you do is compatible with Islam or that you represent any version of Islam. You simply do not represent Islam. You do not represent any interpretation of Islam. You have nothing to do with Islam. You are infidels according to Islam.



If you think that by pretending to be Muslims you can manufacture some kind of tolerant Islam, you are mistaken.



Religions are not built on nine verses that you selectively quote for Western audiences. Religions are shaped by solid dogmatic structures that manifest throughout history.



Your only way to reform Islam is to reject it and come up with another revelation, something akin to Ahmadiyya or Baha’ism. But to play as if you follow mainstream Islam while at the same time rejecting 99 percent of Islam and attacking anyone who refuses to accept you as the true representation of Islam is deception.



You are the ones serving Islamic jihad, not those of us who expose true Islam. By falsely convincing the West that your Islam is legitimate, while it is decoupled from the reality two billion Muslims know, you are making the West vulnerable.



Please live your infidel lives peacefully and stop this nonsense.”



Dan Burmawi is stating the harsh reality accurately.



The so-called “moderates” are themselves a danger to Western civilisation, because they sow confusion and deceit. At least you know where you stand with the radicals. The moderates rely on the ignorance of non-Muslims, who then feel an obligation to shield Islam itself from criticism. It is the Trojan horse, that numerous Western politicians have allowed inside our gates. Because they prefer comfortable lies to the harsh truth. The truth is too hard for many people to want to acknowledge. And so they bet our entire civilisation on comfortable lies. What if they are wrong? It will be too late to do anything about it, very soon.



I have written a book on the topic. Please do read it, while there is still a slim amount of time to halt and reverse this disaster for Western civilisation.



The book: “DON’T BE FOOLED: MODERATES ARE A GRAVE DANGER TOO”



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/paperback/product-w4k4myy.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/dont-be-fooled/ebook/product-rm69vjw.html



If you are serious about studying Islam, please also order the Abrogated Koran. Abrogation of verses is absolutely key to understanding the Koran. A standard Koran is confusing as it does not show which verses are abrogated, effectively deleted. Unfortunately the peaceful tolerant verses (that “moderate” Muslims rely on) have been abrogated by the intolerant hate-filled verses. This is the reality that everyone must understand urgently.



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/paperback/product-1y58mk47.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/abrogated-koran/ebook/product-yvydyjm.html



If you want to be on the right side of history, you cannot delay. It is time to be honest and courageous. Right now.



With kind regards,

etc.

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