Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Wilma
3h

"Islam has been beheading people from its very early years. Mohammed commanded the beheading of hundreds of Jews in Medina, who had refused to convert to his religion. Here is a quote from mainstream Islamic scripture describing the beheading of hundreds of male Jewish prisoners. Such scriptures are quite matter of fact about it, and are not at all apologetic. Since Mohammed did this and he is regarded as the exemplary man for Muslims to follow, it is not any surprise that today Muslims see it as their religious duty to kill Jews. It is regarded as a good deed, a sacred duty, and not at all immoral. It is hard for us to comprehend the sheer evil of Islam itself - not just “Islamism” or “radical Islam”. This scripture is genuine mainstream Islam. But we must try to comprehend it, for the sake of future generations."

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Wilma's avatar
Wilma
3h

"The Koran promises Muslims who murder non-Muslims a guaranteed place in paradise. This is the only way that a Muslim can be absolutely sure of paradise, particularly if they have done bad things in their life, such as drinking alcohol."

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