Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
2h

At least he answered, which is more than a lot of these "public servants" do.

I wrote to my M.P. (Lincoln Jopp) recently about the E.D.M. (Early Day Motion) proposed by Rupert Lowe

concerning the Grooming Gang Inquiry.

I received this respone:

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Dear Mr Hunt

Thank you for your e-mail to Lincoln.

As explained previously, Lincoln does not sign EDMs.

Yours sincerely

Gloria Di Pietro Nicholl

Senior Parliamentary Assistant

Lincoln Jopp MC MP

Member of Parliament for Spelthorne

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A disgusting brush off. It's exactly this kind of attitude that makes a huge percentage

of the electorate (including myself) have a deep disdain for mainstream politics.

This was my equally brief response:

"Dear Gloria,

thank you for responding.

Here's a message for Lincoln - I will never vote for you and I will actively campaign

against you.

Kind Regards,

Steve Hunt"

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Alison Thomas's avatar
Alison Thomas
13m

He answered with a lot of the right opinions but would he stand up publicly and say the same thing?

How do you feel about his response?

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