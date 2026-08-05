SADIK AL-HASSAN MP

HIS REPLY

Thank you for contacting me regarding your concerns about the Labour leader contest, or lack thereof.



I am proud of the Government’s record of delivery since it took office in July 2024, and I pay huge tribute to Keir Starmer for leading our country in the two years since that time. I think he is right that Britain is a stronger and fairer country than it was when the Government took office, and that we are now better prepared for the challenges that still lie ahead. Interest rates and hospital waiting lists are down; child poverty is falling; the minimum wage has gone up; and the two-child limit on social security is being repealed. The Employment Rights Act and the Renters’ Rights Act have provided important new rights for workers and renters. In these and other areas, I agree with you that the Government made a positive difference, under Keir’s leadership.



On 22 June, Keir announced he had decided to resign to, in his words, “put the country first”. I fully respect this decision; it cannot have been an easy one to reach and I recognise you were deeply disappointed to see it happen.



Keir formally stood down on 20 July, and Andy Burnham took office as the United Kingdom’s fifty-ninth Prime Minister. Keir has said that Andy will have his full support. He will have my support as there remains a lot of work still to do if we are to build an economy that works for everyone. To meet this important goal, the Government has announced measures to cut business rates bills for pubs, social clubs and live music venues; reduce bus fares and remove VAT from electricity bills. These steps are intended to give people and businesses more breathing space to help with the cost of living. I hope that they will meet with your approval.



Please be assured that I will continue to scrutinise any action or policy proposal from the Prime Minister.



Thank you once again for contacting me to share your views.

Kind regards,

Sadik



Sadik Al-Hassan MP

Member of Parliament for North Somerset

EMAIL FROM POLLY BILLINGHAM MP

Thank you for writing to me about Andy Burnham becoming Prime Minister.



I know there are some who are disappointed by the decision taken by Keir Starmer to stand down as Prime Minister. Keir leaves office with significant achievements to his name. He rebuilt the Labour Party after our worst electoral defeat in generations, restoring it as a credible party of government. And as Prime Minister, he made real progress in cutting NHS waiting lists, bringing rail services back into public ownership, strengthening Britain's national security, and delivering greater economic stability for people.



However, I must admit that I shared in the frustrations people have expressed about the number of mistakes made under Keir’s leadership and the fact that at recent local and devolved elections voters sent a message that they had lost faith in his government and were not experiencing the change Labour promised at the last general election. I do therefore believe a change in leader was in the best interests of the country if we were going to turn over a new leaf and bring renewed attention to the important issues facing Britain.



During the recent campaign in Makerfield, I saw firsthand how Andy Burnham's message of hope, combined with his proven record of delivering for Greater Manchester, won support from people of all backgrounds. At a time of growing division, we need a leader who can bring our communities together. After Keir Starmer announced his resignation, I backed Andy to be our next Prime Minister because I believe he is the leader who can who can deliver for places like Makerfield and Thanet that have been left behind by Westminster for too long.



I’m really pleased that since becoming Prime Minister, Andy has made clear that tackling the cost-of-living and putting more power in local hands will be his two biggest priorities for government. I strongly welcome the fact he is reinstating the £2 bus fare cap and removing VAT from electricity bills to put more money back in people’s pockets, and that he has made ending rough sleeping one of his major priorities. I look forward to Andy building on the good work done by Keir Starmer, while taking bolder action to turn around Britain and ensure places like Thanet get the investment and political attention they deserve.



So please rest assured that I will continue to stand up for the action needed to fix the challenges facing Britain and turn our country around.



Thank you once again for writing to me. Please do not hesitate to get back in touch if there are any further points you would like to raise. And if you want to be kept up to date with what I am doing as your MP, please sign up to my monthly newsletter by clicking here.



Kind regards,



Polly Billington MP

Labour MP for East Thanet

EMAIL FROM SARAH SMITH MP

Thank you for taking the time to write to me and for setting out your views so fully. I appreciate that you have taken the time to engage seriously with these questions, even though we have different views on some important issues.

You raise a number of points about Andy Burnham’s appointment as Prime Minister, the democratic mandate he holds and the process by which a new leader has taken office.

The United Kingdom is a parliamentary democracy. At a general election, the public elect Members of Parliament, not a Prime Minister directly. The person who becomes Prime Minister is the individual who is able to command the confidence of the House of Commons. That has been the constitutional convention of our country for generations.

For that reason, it is not unusual for a Prime Minister to change during the course of a Parliament. In fact, Ted Heath was the last Prime Minister both to enter office following a general election and to leave office after being defeated at a general election. Every Prime Minister since has either entered office or left office during the lifetime of a Parliament rather than both being directly decided by a general election. Whatever view people take of those changes politically, they have taken place under the same constitutional arrangements that have governed our parliamentary democracy for decades.

Of course, there is a separate question about political mandate. Any new Prime Minister has to earn the confidence of the public through the decisions they take, and ultimately, they must seek the endorsement of the electorate at the next general election. Andy Burnham will be judged by voters in exactly the same way as every Prime Minister before him.

You are right that Andy Burnham previously stood in Labour leadership elections and was unsuccessful. In 2010, he lost to Ed Miliband, and in 2015 he lost to Jeremy Corbyn. Those were democratic contests held at specific moments in the party’s history, with different candidates, different circumstances and different memberships. However, they were not permanent decisions that someone could never again hold senior office.

Politics changes. Circumstances change. The challenges facing the country change. A previous leadership election is not a lifetime verdict on whether someone is capable of leading the party or the country at a later point.

You ask whether Ed Miliband therefore has a greater democratic mandate has to lead Labour today because he defeated Andy Burnham in 2010. I do not believe that follows. The members voting in 2010 were making a decision about the leadership of the Labour Party at that time. They were not issuing a permanent mandate that would continue indefinitely into the future. Leadership requires the confidence of the party and, ultimately, the confidence of the electorate.

I also do not accept that the current process represents a rejection of democracy. Labour’s rules and Parliament’s conventions exist to provide a way of dealing with changes in leadership. People are entirely entitled to argue that they would prefer a different process, but disagreement with a constitutional convention is not the same as that convention being undemocratic.

You also suggest that Labour MPs do not trust Labour members to make the “correct” decision because of the 2015 leadership election. I think there is a more complicated reality. The Parliamentary Labour Party and Labour Party members each have different roles within our system. MPs have responsibility for choosing who they believe can command confidence in Parliament and lead effectively, while party members have an important role in shaping the direction of the party. Those roles can sometimes pull in different directions, but that does not mean either group is acting in bad faith.

You raise concerns about Andy Burnham’s previous comments on a range of issues, including Islam. It is entirely legitimate to debate issues such as immigration, integration, national security and the role of religion in public life. Those are important discussions in any democracy. However, I think it is also important that we are careful about the sources we rely upon and the conclusions we draw. Debates about policy should be based on evidence and on the actions of individuals, rather than assumptions about people because of their faith or background.

You also mention Andy Burnham’s support for proportional representation. Electoral reform was not part of the 2024 Labour manifesto on which I was elected, and I note that the Prime Minister has publicly committed his Government to delivering the programme set out in that manifesto. Any major constitutional change would require legislation to pass through Parliament and would be subject to democratic scrutiny. Like any government, this one will ultimately be judged on whether it delivers the commitments it made to the British people.

I appreciate that we may continue to disagree about the process by which Andy Burnham became Prime Minister and about the direction the Labour Party should take. However, I do respect your engagement with these issues and your willingness to write to me directly.

Democracy depends on people being able to argue passionately for different views while recognising that those who hold different opinions can do so sincerely and in good faith. I hope we can continue to have that kind of respectful debate.

Thank you again for taking the time to contact me.

Yours sincerely,

Sarah Smith

Member of Parliament for Hyndburn and Haslingden

EMAIL FROM CHARLES GREASLEY MP

After 20 communications I feel that I can be familiar and put us on first name terms, if you are unhappy with that then please let me know.



I am sure that Peter agrees with you that, to some extent, Mr Burnham’s anointing could be viewed by some as unethical, however, the changes the Labour Party have made to their leadership are not beyond the rules and as a Conservative Peter can hardly criticize the defenestration of a party leader!



As Mr Burnham has only had 48 hours as PM, it is probably best to reserve judgement as to whether he will be of any use. His comment that he will always explain the funding source for his generosity or largesse has already fallen by the way-side as his declaration for a removing VAT on Electricity Bills appears to be funded from thin air and not from the cancellation of ID Cards (that were never funded).



I have to argue the point about who has greater legitimacy to take over from Keir Starmer. In the 2020 Labour Party Leadership Election Starmer beat Rebecca Long-Bailey to become leader. Ms Long-Bailey is still an MP and as per the Truss-Sunak debacle, one could assume that the second placed person should be elevated, thank goodness that did not happen!



I hope that you are wrong in your assertion that we are following a path that could lead to Civil War. I have faith that good sense will prevail and we will once again enjoy a period of common-sense government, but not just yet and probably not in my lifetime!



Kind regards.



Charles Greasley

EMAIL FROM ALAN CAMPBELL MP

Thank you for your email and for setting out your views in such detail.

I appreciate that you feel strongly about the importance of democratic processes within political parties and the wider health of our democracy. The Labour Party has, over the years, used a variety of leadership election systems and nomination procedures, and there will inevitably be differing opinions about how future leadership decisions should be made and who should be a candidate.

As for any future leadership contest, the process and timetable would be a matter for the Labour Party’s rules and governing bodies should a vacancy arise. It would not be appropriate for me to speculate on hypothetical contests or to endorse particular candidates. What I would say is that any leadership transition should be conducted in accordance with the party’s democratic procedures.

You also raise concerns about broader democratic norms and public confidence in political institutions. I agree that maintaining trust in democratic processes is essential. Political parties, Parliament and public representatives all have a responsibility to ensure decisions are transparent, accountable and made in accordance with established rules.

Thank you got providing links to your book. I recognise that questions of integration, community cohesion, security and freedom of expression are matters of legitimate public debate. At the same time, I believe that political discussion is best conducted in a way that respects individuals and communities and avoids attributing responsibility or characteristics to people on the basis of their faith alone.

Thank you again for getting in touch.

Best wishes

Alan Campbell

EMAIL FROM GEN KITCHEN MP

Thank you for your email, I’m Chris one of Gens caseworkers. While Andy Burnham has not gone to a membership vote at this time he cannot be blamed for the lack of another candidate standing against him. During his time as the Mayor of Manchester the Prime Minister developed a better reputation than he previously had alongside experiencing life outside of the “Westminster bubble”. While the process was not carried out in full, the process did occur.

Regarding Proportional Representation, it is correct that the Prime Minister has committed to PR, this is however only half of the story. While he has said that this would be done without a referendum he has confirmed that it would be a General Election pledge meaning that this will not be prior to the next election meaning if Labour win the next General election with this as a pledge he would then have the mandate.

Kind regards

EMAIL FROM HELEN WHATELEY MP

Thank you for your email about Andy Burnham becoming Prime Minister.



Just two years after the country voted in Keir Starmer and gave Labour a huge majority of MPs in Parliament, we have another Prime Minister. It’s extraordinary and certainly not something I foresaw at the time of the 2024 General Election. How has this happened – and why?



The bald fact is that Keir Starmer had a plan for winning the election, but he didn’t have a plan for governing. Not did he have a clear set of principles to guide him. And he proved incapable of persuading his backbench MPs to back any tough decisions. Governing is hard. Despite being the son of a toolmaker, he didn’t have the tools for the job. So, his MPs have kicked him out.



There are over four hundred Labour MPs, butit seems none of them were good enough to take up Keir Starmer’s mantle. So, they manufactured a by-election to get Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham in as an MP. Unopposed, he became Labour Leader on Friday and Prime Minister today. It is quite extraordinary. There hasn’t even been a contest – so there’s been no opportunity for him to be scrutinised by Labour MPs on his plans, let alone by the country.



Kemi Badenoch called for Parliament to sit for longer into the summer so Andy Burnham would at least face some scrutiny there, but the Government cancelled the debate and vote which could have made that happen.



Running scared from scrutiny is not a good look for our new Prime Minister. As soon as Parliament returns, he will have to face questions, and we will be taking a very close look at everything he announces in the meantime.



For the sake of the country, I sincerely hope he has a plan to tackle the huge problems we face as a country – not least, a plan to undo some of the damage Keir Starmer did putting up taxes by £105 billion per year (around £3,500 per household) and borrowing billions more. Businesses are struggling and unemployment has gone up month after month. The welfare bill needs to come down and we must spend more on defence.



Whatever it turns out Andy thinks, he still has the same Labour MPs in his party – who have called for higher taxes and rejected welfare savings. Let’s see if he can win them round and get them to back what the country needs, but I’m not holding my breath.



Many of my constituents have emailed me saying there should be a general election. I don’t agree with this. There could be any number of reasons for changing a party leader when you’re in Government. If that automatically triggered a general election, I suspect MPs would never kick out their leader: they wouldn’t take the risk. And that could leave the country stuck with someone in charge who was not in a fit state to do the job.



However, there is a circumstance in which the Conservative Party is calling for a General Election – and that is if Andy Burnham cannot find the money needed to fund defence. We live in dangerous times. Our armed forces need investment. Defending the realm is the first duty of government. If that duty will not be fulfilled, the public should be given the chance to elect a government that will.



Andy Burnham has some tough decisions ahead. For the sake of the country, we need him to make them – and win the backing of Labour MPs. I genuinely wish him well.



Thank you again for taking the trouble to contact me.



Kind regards

Helen Whately MP

Member of Parliament serving Faversham and Mid Kent

Shadow Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

EMAIL FROM DANIEL ZEICHNER MP

Thank you for contacting me and for taking the time to set out your views.



I appreciate that you feel strongly about the importance of democratic legitimacy within political parties, and I understand why you would have preferred to see a contested Labour leadership election. You also raise Andy Burnham’s previous leadership bids in 2010 and 2015 and question what those results mean in the current circumstances.



Leadership elections are governed by each political party’s rules. Under the Labour Party’s current rules, candidates must first secure the necessary nominations before they can proceed. Where only one candidate fulfils those requirements, the rules allow that candidate to become leader without a ballot of the wider membership.



I recognise that there are differing views on whether this is the best outcome. Some members and supporters would have preferred a leadership contest, while others believe that an uncontested transition provides greater certainty at a time of significant political change. Reasonable people can, of course, take different views on that.



As you note, Andy Burnham was unsuccessful in the Labour leadership contests in both 2010 and 2015. Equally, those contests took place under different circumstances, with different candidates, different memberships and, in 2010, a different electoral system. While those results form part of the Party’s history, they do not in themselves determine the outcome of a subsequent leadership process.



I appreciate your wider concerns about democratic accountability and public confidence in politics. These are important issues, and maintaining trust in our democratic institutions is something that all politicians should take seriously. While I may not share all of the conclusions you reach, I am grateful to you for taking the time to set out your perspective.



Thank you again for writing to me.



Yours sincerely,

Daniel Zeichner

Member of Parliament for Cambridge

EMAIL FROM SARAH EDWARDS MP

Thank you for contacting me on the matter of the leadership of the Labour Party.



I understand your concerns around the Prime Minister’s resignation and the uncertainty it has generated regarding the future of the country. Currently, nominations are open for the leadership of the party, and only Andy Burnham has been nominated by MPs, including Ed Miliband.



Before sharing my thoughts, I want to re-assure you that I remain fully committed to delivering for Tamworth and the surrounding villages. As the Member of Parliament my duty is to represent the interests of my constituents to ensure Westminster works to improve the lives of everyone in my area.



This was the mandate delivered to me at the general election in 2024, and I will not allow myself to be distracted by Westminster turmoil.



Keir Starmer has dedicated his life to public service. He led the Labour Party to a decisive victory in 2024, and as Prime Minister restored Britain’s standing on the world stage. During his tenure, I worked with him to secure meaningful investment for our area, such as funding to preserve our historic castle and expand our Community Diagnostics centre at Sir Robert Peel Hospital.



The Labour Party will now choose a new leader. I have advocated that this process must involve the necessary discussions around which policy direction is best for the country, and which leader is best fit to deliver the Government’s mandate.

I share your concerns about the ascension of a new leader without adequate challenge. All of those with leadership ambition must demonstrate their credentials, not just to the Labour Party but to the country.



The British people voted for change at the last general election. Over the last two years the Government has worked hard to deliver that change and have made significant progress on over two-thirds of manifesto pledges. These have included the creation of GB Energy to support our energy independence, the re-nationalisation of rail to lower fares, the removal of the two-child benefit cap to bring 500,000 children out of poverty and the introduction of the Renters Rights Act to bring necessary protections for tenants.



Despite this progress, I know that change is not being felt across the country. The Prime Minister’s resignation and the emergence of new leadership must bring new life to the Government’s project. Throughout this turmoil, I will make sure the voices of our area are heard and that whoever is successful remains true to the mandate the Labour Party was given at the last general election by the British people.



Thank you for sharing your concerns with me on this matter.



Yours sincerely,

Sarah Edwards MP

Member of Parliament for Tamworth

EMAIL FROM ANDREW MURRISON MP

Thank you. All noted. We will see what he does in a few days time but I am not hopeful.

Best wishes,

Andrew

EMAIL FROM CLAIRE HUGHES MP

I’m getting in touch as you have recently contacted me about the leadership of the Labour Party and so I wanted to share with you my statement on the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer.



Politics is often quick to focus on disagreements and shortcomings, but this is a moment to recognise service. I want to thank Keir for everything he has done for our party and for our country. History will judge his legacy in full, but I believe it will be kind to him. The mark of a good leader is knowing when to step away and how to do so in the national interest. Keir has done so with a plan and timeline, ensuring as much stability as possible.



During Keir's time as Prime Minister, we have seen tangible progress on the priorities that matter to communities across Wales, including here in Bangor Aberconwy. That includes the largest real-terms funding settlement for the Welsh Government, the delivery of Small Modular Reactors at Wylfa, creating thousands of much-needed jobs for local people, and £20 million coming to Llandudno through the UK Government's Pride in Place Programme, to name just a few.



On the UK level, NHS waiting lists have fallen by record amounts, knife crime has reduced by 10%, hundreds of thousands of the most vulnerable children have been lifted out of poverty, and immigration has been reduced by 75% from its 2023 high under the previous government. A record of delivery, despite the relentless media negativity.



These past two years have also been marked by extraordinary international challenges. From conflicts abroad to growing global instability, Keir has represented the UK with professionalism and dignity on the world stage, not least keeping us out of a needless and tragic war with Iran and securing international trade deals.



Whatever people's views on individual decisions, I have never doubted Keir's commitment to Britain's security and standing in the world.



My job has not changed. I will continue to deliver for the people across my constituency, rebuilding trust in politics and building a fairer, more prosperous place for us all to live.



Thank you again for contacting me.



Kind regards,



Claire

EMAIL TO ALL MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader in fair contests



Dear Sadik,



Andy Burnham failed twice to become Labour leader.



In 2010 he failed to win against Ed Miliband. In the first round Ed Miliband had 34.3% with Burnham on 8.7%.



In 2015 he came a distant second to Jeremy Corbyn. Corbyn had 59.5% with Burnham 19.0%.



Would it be fair to say that both Miliband and Corbyn have a greater democratic mandate to be leader of Labour than Burnham?



Since Corbyn is no longer a member of Labour, if there is to be a coronation of the next Labour leader, then logically it should be Miliband.



Personally I dont agree with his policies. However I do believe in the democratic process. And so if Labour believes in such process too, at least Miliband has a democratic mandate, whereas Burnham does not.



Ed Miliband has put in considerable effort in order to tackle Climate Change. It just seems unbelievable that he would willingly allow his work to be trashed by the MSM, but even worse, trashed within the Labour Party, just so Burnham can become leader unopposed. Miliband should insist on a proper leadership contest to be held. The bookies would surely back Miliband, as he is on form for resoundingly beating Burnham in 2010.



There are some other Labour MPs who have a Prime-Ministerial gravitas, that Burnham lacks. There really MUST be a proper leadership contest, or Labour itself destroys its credibility as a serious party based on democratic principles.



On the other hand, it will be hilarious if Burnham is crowned as the next PM. It is easy to find his very numerous absurd statements that he has made over the years. The cartoonists and lampooners will not have to work very hard.



I am greatly looking forward to searching through his many statements on Islam, and reminding you of how absurd and dangerously naive they are. If we have someone other than him it will save me the trouble.



Clearly the members of the Labour party twice saw him as not fit to be leader. By very large margins. It is entirely predictable that within a short time they will be wishing that they held on to Starmer.



The Labour members are not trusted by the Labour MPs, we can see that clearly from the 2015 leadership contest. The Parliamentary Labour Party gave Burnham 68 nominations, more than any other candidate, and gave Corbyn only 36 nominations, barely clearing the threshold required to enter the contest. Labour MPs evidently do not trust their own party members with the democratic process to give the correct answer. And so they are blatantly bypassing the process now. This anti-democratic mindset is clearly a severe danger to the democratic process for the whole UK.



The destruction of democratic principles is a step on the path towards totalitarianism. Politicians increasingly and blatantly lacking a mandate is a step towards civil war. Look up Professor David Betz, he has given many speeches on this, easily found on YouTube. This is extremely serious now, I urge you to take heed of his warnings.



You may want to read the book: Enablers of Islam: Politicians and Voters. I envisage updating it in due course, with a chapter on Burnham.



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/paperback/product-v8444dg.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/enablers-of-islam-politicians-and-voters/ebook/product-jeygz56.html



Best wishes,

etc.





PS: According to the Daily Mail:



Andy Burnham vows to ditch first past the post voting system in favour of proportional representation to allow smaller parties to govern



He has no mandate to do this.

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