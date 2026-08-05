Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Steve hunt's avatar
Steve hunt
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More and more people are getting disconnected from politics. Reading these responses from Labour MP's, helps to show why this has happened. I know there are "Lies, damned lies and election statistics", but one statistic from the 2024 General Election is true: 80% of the electorate did not vote for Labour.

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