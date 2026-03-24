CHRISTIAN SLOAN HALL

I have particularly been drawn to the artwork of Christian Sloan Hall. The Art Nouveau style is something that I have always found attractive, and he crafts it wonderfully. Alfonse Mucha was one of the pioneers. If you ever visit Prague, you must see his work in the art gallery that is adjacent to the historic square. I spent some time there, immersed in the quality and detail of the art.

Here is his account on X:

https://x.com/hall_sloan

BE SURE TO SUPPORT HIM IF YOU ARE ABLE TO.

Christian Sloan Hall

@hall_sloan

Any interested in supporting my @RestoreBritain_ campaign, the best way at the moment is to buy a print @ my web shop. I’m hoping an arrangement can be made with @RestoreBritain_ to make these works available. Until then there’s still a lot of work yet and I could really use the support!

https://americanvendetta.co.uk

BRITANNIA RAMPANT

AIM HIGH, VOTE LOWE

PROTECT THE SACRED DAUGHTERS OF ALBION

By the power of Grok I colourised this. You have to tell Grok to colourise it. In addition I asked it to make the text metallic gold.

SYCAMORE GAP

Christian Sloan Hall

@hall_sloan

‘Sycamore Gap’ my first completed painting in a series of posters I’ll be doing in the style of the old rail adverts for @RestoreBritain_ featuring all the iconic places of our sacred lands of Britain

VICTORY

A NEOLITHIC BRITISH MOTHER AND CHILD

COTSWOLDS COTTAGE

A BRITISH LADY AND HER DOG

LINDISFARNE CASTLE

THE TOLKEIN DOOR

LAKE DISTRICT

BRITISH LADY OF THE REGENCY ERA

UNION CORNER, GLASGOW

‘Union Corner, Glasgow’’ pencil and watercolour on paper, paint-ready drawing for the 7th in a series of painted posters I’ll be doing in the style of the old rail adverts for

Restore Britain

BRITANNIA VICTORIOUS

I animated the above using Grok:

Someone else rendered the above as stained glass.

And so on. Visit his X site for more:

https://x.com/hall_sloan

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My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the Book Catalogue article, below. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. I have subsequently written numerous more books on this topic. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate. I have to subsist on low value jobs such as gardening and dog sitting. And selling books too!

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