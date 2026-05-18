Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
4h

Thank you for your clarity in explaining Jew hatred. It’s inconceivable that Jews today are to be blamed for events that occurred in the 7th century! However, it’s the same in Christianity when It is taught that Jews killed Christ. There seems to be a need for some people to hate.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1h

Jealousy?

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