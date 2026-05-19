Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Cath's avatar
Cath
2h

A very well laid out position about the complete incompatibility of Western Civilization and Islamism

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3 replies by Hellish 2050 and others
FFP's avatar
FFP
3h

Islam is alien to the UK

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1 reply by Hellish 2050
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