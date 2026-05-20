SEE THIS VIDEO ON X

Visibly Jewish woman and her children, waited for green light on pedestrian crossing, on Leicester Road, Manchester, when a driver, pulls over whilst his light was green, but steps on accelerator when it’s red. He clearly tried to run over this Jewish family in Manchester.

TYPE OF CAR

Accoerding to Grok, after analysing the still taken from the video. The registration date range is 2014 - 2017/18. Grok states:

It’s a Mercedes-Benz S-Class (likely a W222 or W223 generation).Key identifying features visible in the image:

Front grille: Large, upright Mercedes-style grille with the prominent three-pointed star emblem.

Headlights: Sleek, multi-element LED headlights that wrap around the sides — typical of recent S-Class models.

Body shape: Long-wheelbase luxury sedan proportions with a very smooth, elegant roofline and chrome trim.

Wheels and stance: Low, planted stance with large alloy wheels (the green tint on the wheel might be from lighting/reflection or a custom wrap).

Overall design: This is Mercedes’ flagship full-size luxury sedan.

The car in the photo appears to be white/silver with dark trim, and the person in the black coat gives a good sense of its size (it’s quite large). If you have more angles or a clearer view of the rear, badge, or interior, I can narrow it down to the exact year/facelift!

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the image (W222 generation) was sold from 2013 to 2020.

en.wikipedia.org

Quick breakdown:

Production: Started in mid-2013 (unveiled May 2013).

Model years: Primarily 2014–2020 in most markets.

Facelift: A mid-cycle refresh arrived in 2017/2018 with updated styling (headlights, bumpers, interior tech, new engines, etc.).

It was replaced by the current W223 generation starting in late 2020 (model year 2021). en.wikipedia.org

The car in your photo has the pre-facelift or early facelift styling cues typical of the 2014–2017/2018 period, but the overall W222 range covers 2013–2020. Let me know if you want details on a specific year, common issues, or comparisons to the newer W223!

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