Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
7m

It’s awful this is happening to the Jewish community in this country uk should know better than that Germans was bad enough being nasty and disgusting evil to them

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