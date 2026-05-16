REPLY FROM A LABOUR MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT

DAVE ROBERTSON MP

Thank you for contacting this office about Islamophobia and the safety of Muslim communities.



The UK is a multi-faith country where people of all religions contribute to a diverse society. Freedom of religion or belief remains a fundamental right.

Recent data shows that reports of Islamophobia reached a record level in 2024, with the Home Office recording a 19% increase in anti-Muslim hate crimes. This has occurred alongside serious incidents affecting Muslim communities, including the attack on Peacehaven Mosque in October 2025.

These developments underline the role of initiatives such as Islamophobia Awareness Month in addressing anti-Muslim hatred. Campaigns such as this aim to challenge stereotypes and highlight the contribution of Muslim communities across the country.



The Government has set out measures to address Islamophobia and religiously motivated hate crime. This includes £10 million in security funding to protect Muslim communities, alongside £29.4 million through the Protective Security for Mosques scheme to improve the safety of places of worship and faith schools.



Funding has also been provided to support monitoring and reporting of anti-Muslim hatred, as well as assistance for victims.



As you mentioned, in February, an independent Islamophobia Working Group was established to provide advice on defining anti-Muslim hatred/Islamophobia. This work is intended to support more consistent understanding and measurement of discrimination and hate crime. Ministers are currently considering this advice and are expected to outline next steps.



Islamophobia and all forms of religious hatred have no place in our communities. Everyone should be able to practise their faith safely and without fear



Thank you again for contacting me.



Kind regards,

Dave Robertson MP

Member of Parliament for Lichfield, Burntwood, and the villages

MY EMAIL TO MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT

Our greatest possible kindness to Muslims



Dear Dave,





REFERENCE



A Definition of Anti-Muslim Hostility



https://www.gov.uk/guidance/a-definition-of-anti-muslim-hostility



Key quote:



“It is also the prejudicial stereotyping of Muslims, or people perceived to be Muslim including because of their ethnic or racial backgrounds or their appearance, and treating them as a collective group defined by fixed and negative characteristics, with the intention of encouraging hatred against them, irrespective of their actual opinions, beliefs or actions as individuals.”





WE MUST NOT STEREOTYPE ALL MUSLIMS



I entirely agree with the above statement. I congratulate the working group for their important insights into this difficult matter.



We must not hate Muslims, even though at least a third of them demonstrably hate us. Our morality is superior to theirs. We must deeply care for their wellbeing, and maintain the hope that they will break free from their theological enslavement. To awaken and cast off their mental shackles.



We must not stereotype them all. For example, not all Muslims are in favour of violent jihad. A number of polls of significant sample sizes of Muslims in the UK give quite consistent results. It is important to not stereotype all Muslims as being in favour of violent jihad terrorism, even though their scriptures and the example of the behaviour of their prophet Mohammed indicate that such behaviour is 100% authentic Islam.



It is important not to stereotype all Muslims as having a hatred of Jews, even though such religion-inspired hatred has existed since the very early beginnings of Islam. And is 100% authentic Islam. Look up the Battle of Khaybar. The word “Khaybar” is often chanted at pro-Palestine demonstrations, clearly as an incitement of hatred against Jews. Nobody should be inciting hatred of anyone. That Islam does so, easily demonstrably so, must be acknowledged by all honest people, including by politicians.



Research by Dr Bill Warner indicates that the Medinan part of the Koran (this is far more significant than the earlier revealed Meccan part) is more than twice as antisemitic as Mein Kampf. See his website:



https://www.cspii.org/learn-political-islam/articles/statistical-islam/



It is important not to stereotype all Muslims as wanting Sharia law to be imposed on us all. Of course those who do wish for it believe that the law of Allah is superior to man-made laws made in Parliament. It would not make any logical sense for Members of Parliament to assist with the strengthening or spread of Islam, because to do so will, in time, make their own role as lawmakers redundant.



It is important not to stereotype all Muslims as being opposed to freedom of speech. Free speech is the bedrock of our democratic processes, without it we are on the path to totalitarianism. And very probably civil war (look up Professor David Betz). A significant minority of UK Muslims (38%) do not want to undermine free speech.



We must not stereotype all Muslims. A significant percentage are either ignorant of genuine Islamic doctrine, or are not ignorant and consciously reject it. Those Muslims who have studied Islam, and fully believe their scriptures are in fact the “extremists”. The “moderates” tend to be the ones who are ignorant of scripture. It is thus quite unrealistic to expect the “moderates” to save us from the “extremists”. Everyone must urgently stop being naive about Islam. If you believe that the “moderates” can prevail, then I suggest you read chapter 9 of the Koran.



- I am very grateful that 65% of young Muslims in the UK do NOT believe that suicide bombing is justified. Even though Koran 9:111 gives the guarantee of paradise for all Muslims killed while fighting for Allah. (Reference: 35% of young Muslims in Britain believe suicide bombings are justified (24% of Muslims overall). [Pew Research, 2007]. In other words, the problem of lack of integration is getting worse, not improving.)



- I am very grateful that 63% of UK Muslims do NOT believe that Jews are a legitimate target. They have rejected the hatred of Jews in Islamic scripture. (Reference: 37% of British Muslims believe Jews in Britain are a “legitimate target”. [The Times, 2006].)



- I am grateful that 63% of younger Muslims do not want Sharia law. (Reference: 37% of 16 to 24 year old Muslims said they would prefer Sharia law, against 17% of those over 55. [Policy Exchange, 2007].)



- I am very grateful that as much as 38% of UK Muslims do NOT want to supress free speech. (Reference: 62% of British Muslims say freedom of speech shouldn’t be protected [NOP Research].)





OUR GREATEST KINDNESS TO MUSLIMS



I do very much strive to be kind towards Muslims.



What is the greatest possible kindness that non-Muslims can bestow on Muslims?



Would it be, for example, to invite them to have an iftar meal in Westminster Hall or Bristol Cathedral? No.



Would it be, for example, to say nice (but dishonest) things about Islam? No.



Would it be to invite an imam to preach verses from the Koran in Wells Cathedral? No.



Would it be to pray alongside them facing Mecca? No.



Here is the greatest kindness we can possibly do: help them to leave Islam. Help them to reject evil, and instead use their life to do something positive and beneficial for humanity.



Any non-Muslim who invites the Koran to be preached is de facto stating that Mohammed is a genuine prophet. This, unfortunately includes a number of clergy of the Anglican Church, who have done this, contrary to Canon Law. I wonder whether they took heed of the clearly stated warning by Jesus - how to recognise false prophets by their fruits (Matthew 7:15-20). The fruits of Mohammed are rotten and evil.





WOMEN IN PARTICULAR SUFFER UNDER ISLAM



In an authentic Hadith, Mohammed described women as being “deficient in intelligence and religion”.



Husbands are permitted to beat their wives, according to Sharia principles.



Under Sharia law the testimony of a woman is worth half that of a man. This leads to very many miscarriages of justice. For example, a woman who has been raped, when it is just her word against the word of her attacker, is at a severe disadvantage. Usually she receives the blame, and hence the punishment. In some countries this includes flogging, or even the death penalty.



Some years ago the BBC did an undercover investigation into the Islamic practice of Halala. It is utterly evil. And their documentary found it is widely happening in the UK. And with seemingly no attempt by the authorities to stop it.



The women have to pay a significant sum of money for the “service”, starting at £2,500, and up to £6,000. Probably higher now - the documentary was broadcast some years ago.



The practice is very clearly stipulated in the Koran. This verse, crucially, has NOT been abrogated, and so is just as relevant today as when first revealed. Quote:



Koran 2:230 And if he hath divorced her (the third time), then she is not lawful unto him thereafter until she hath wedded another husband. Then if he (the other husband) divorce her it is no sin for both of them that they come together again if they consider that they are able to observe the limits of Allah. These are the limits of Allah. He manifesteth them for people who have knowledge. [abrogates 1 verse 2:228]



A husband can simply state “talaq” (I divorce you) three times to his wife, and from that point they are no longer married. He might say it in a moment of anger, and just a few minutes later regret it. That does not matter, in the eyes of Islam they are no longer married.



The practice of Halala is mandated in the above verse: she must marry another man, then wait for him to divorce her, before she is permitted to re-marry her original husband.



And she is obliged to have sexual intercourse with her temporary husband. She might end up stuck with him, because it is at his initiative that they divorce, not hers: “Then if he (the other husband) divorce her…”. The Koran is quite clear.



In effect she has become his sex slave. As he effectively owns her now, in some cases he turns her into a prostitute - inviting other men to have sexual intercourse with her. And she cannot escape, because the Koran is very clear: it is for him to divorce her when he decides to do so, not for her to divorce him when she has had enough of it.



This is happening in the UK, right now. Just watch the BBC documentary for proof of it. Do you want this evil Islamic practice to be stopped, or not? For it to be stopped, all Sharia courts must be shut down. And a law introduced to make Halala specifically illegal. If we are to have a harmonious integrated society, there CANNOT be parallel legal systems operating. This is quite fundamental.



The Church of England bears a responsibility too: the then Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Rowan Williams helped to normalise Sharia councils (de facto courts) in 2008. The Anglican Church should be utterly ashamed of its immoral behaviour as an enabler of evil.



There are 5 verses in the Koran that permit sex slavery. Please look them up:



Koran 4:3, 4:24-25, 33:50, 70:30, 23:6.



It is no great surprise therefore that the Muslim community very rarely reports members of rape gangs to the police. To do so would be contrary to these 5 verses, and hence contrary to the will of Allah. Allah permits Muslim men to rape non-Muslim girls and women. The findings of the rape gang inquiry by Rupert Lowe MP shows that there is a distinctive religious component of their behaviour. It is plainly obvious that this would be the case, if you study the history of jihad - captive girls and women are regarded as the spoils of war, and to be used as sex slaves. As happened to thousands of Yazidi girls and women. Islamic values never change. And obvious if you read those five verses. The Koran itself is very bad for women in particular.



I am of the opinion that Islamic practices such as Halala should not be happening in the UK. Or indeed anywhere in the world. Are you of such an opinion too? Are you now permitted to express such an opinion, without it being regarded as a hate crime, even just to point out that it is happening?



If you as an MP are opposed to Halala, please bring in legislation to make it specifically illegal. And thus spare countless women this morally degrading practice.



Here is the BBC Halala documentary. It is only 16 minutes, you should watch it. In the documentary Khola Hasan of the Islamic Sharia Council is in complete denial that the practice is Islamic. She is either entirely ignorant of Koran 2:230, which would be extremely surprising and not credible. Or it may be that she is attempting to shield the Islamic Sharia Council from criticism. Such deceit and hiding of the reality of Sharia law cannot work, because the Koran is available for anyone to read. It is important that all MPs should read the Koran, and stop being deceived by apologists for Islam.



Halala: The Men Who Sell Divorce - BBC News













THE MOST EFFECTIVE WAY TO HELP MUSLIMS LEAVE ISLAM



A Muslim made a survey of 6,300 Muslims. Mohammed Hijab is a Muslim and has a good knowledge of Islam, and has a prominent public profile.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mohammed_Hijab



He conducted a survey, “If you are a Muslim, what causes you to doubt your religion the most from the following options:”



I have re-arranged the results, by significance:



• Moral arguments against Islam. Result: 49%



• Weakness of the Islamic “civilisation”. Result: 24%



• Scientific arguments by Atheist apologists (e.g. Darwinism). Result: 20%



• Arguments for the truth of another religion. Result: 7%



The numbers responding, 6,300 gives this a good statistical significance. It is thus probably fairly representative of the Muslim population overall.



It is also interesting to note that arguments by atheists are nearly 3 times more significant (at 20%) than arguments for the truth of another religion (at 7%). Possibly implying that ex-Muslims have largely given up on religion entirely, than switched to another religion.



If ex-Muslims wish to practice another religion, or none, that is perfectly fine, and a huge improvement on Islam. In Iran many have converted to Christianity. In Indonesia significant numbers convert to Hinduism. In the West, many become atheist.



Islam has fallen behind Western nations very badly. And the gap widened several centuries ago. It is not a lack of intelligence that is the problem. It is the constrained modes of thinking, imposed by Islam itself that is at the root.





WHAT THE GOVERNMENT COULD DO TO HELP MUSLIMS



Firstly the Government needs to be absolutely honest regarding Islam. Based on factual evidence of the teachings in Islamic scripture. And admit that there exists a strong link between evil scriptural instructions, and the evil behaviour and aims of significant percentages of Muslims.



This of course would not be to stereotype all Muslims. Stereotyping should be avoided. But applies to around a third to two thirds of Muslims in the UK, as stated in the survey percentages above.



And the Government then needs to make a concerted public relations effort to persuade that third to two thirds of Muslims who believe in violent jihad and totalitarian banning of free speech. To persuade them to leave Islam. Trying to persuade them to go from being radical to moderate has failed for over 2 decades now. The Prevent programme is largely a failure - there are more pro-jihad Muslims now than when it started. Why waste more resources on something that just does not work?



Already around a quarter of younger Muslims are leaving Islam. A realistic aim for the Government would be to persuade the remaining three quarters to leave. If that can be done, then in time, the Islam problem would shrink. It is certainly a problem. The fact that the Government has produced the Definition of Anti-Muslim Hostility is an admission that Islam itself is a problem. There is zero need to have an anti-Hindu or anti-Sikh hostility definition, for the simple reason that Hindus and Sikhs are law abiding, do not wish to exterminate Jews, do not wish to impose their law on everyone, and happily fit in well into the wider society.



How can we persuade large numbers of Muslims to leave Islam?



The survey detailed above gives the most effective method: moral arguments against Islam. The Government must surely agree that Halala is immoral. It must be made specifically illegal. The government must surely agree that husbands beating wives is immoral. It is already illegal. There just needs to be a PR campaign to highlight that the wider society regards it as evil.



And so on, there are many other examples.



Cousin marriage must be made specifically illegal. It is harmful to Muslims themselves, and a very heavy burden on the taxpayer. If they insist on doing it, then there must be a surcharge tax on Muslim taxpayers, in order to pay for the excess expenditure due to such Islamic practices. The basis for such a tax has already been made, in another context, with the “polluter pays” principle.



Listen to ex-Muslims. They know how evil Islam truly is. They have studied it in detail, and know it from the inside. Please take heed of this ex-Muslim. He clearly links the evils of scripture with the evil practices:



Why I Left Islam (After Preaching It 16 Years)









And just to re-iterate: stereotyping is unhelpful. Hatred of anyone must be vigorously opposed. We non-Muslims are morally superior. Our society is founded on Christian principles of truthfulness and high moral values. Quite the opposite of Islam. Just because Muslims sometimes behave badly does not give us licence to reciprocate. The Government must ensure that everyone is subject to the same law, for this to work, of course. And that there are not special exceptions within the law for Muslims compared to everyone else. This is very basic and fundamental!



The hatred of Jews in Islamic scripture is not hard to find. We see it displayed every time there is a pro-Palestine march, with the chants of “Khaybar”, and demands for the State of Israel to be abolished. There is a widely circulating photograph of the Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood attending such a demonstration, and holding a placard that in effect was calling for the State of Israel to be abolished. She has stated that her Islamic faith is central for her.



Those Muslims for whom their faith is central, if they really believe the Koran, inevitably have a hatred of Jews, because the Koran and other Islamic scriptures promotes it. Also look up the Battle of Khaybar. Their prophet hated Jews, because they refused to acknowledge him to be a genuine prophet. That is at the root of the hatreds, that still is widespread among Muslims today. Mohammed slaughtered hundreds of male Jewish prisoners. The Jewish girls and women were taken as sex slaves.



Of course we must not stereotype all Muslims. I am very grateful that 63% of UK Muslims do NOT believe that Jews are a legitimate target.



If the Government truly and genuinely wishes to abolish inter-communal hatreds, the Koran itself will have to be banned. Along with the Hadith. The Koran is the primary source of hatred and violence. This is the reality that nobody can deny.



Using existing legislation, (ironically introduced by Humza Yousaf) the Koran could indeed be banned in Scotland. If “A Definition of Anti-Muslim Hostility” is turned into law, then very probably the Koran could be banned in England too.



Please read the book: “Can the Koran be banned in Scotland and India?”



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/-hellish-2050/can-the-koran-be-banned-in-scotland-and-india/paperback/product-8dqy2e.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/can-the-koran-be-banned-in-scotland-and-india/ebook/product-w4ynjpp.html



An attempt was made to ban the Koran in India. It failed, not for any faultiness in the legal arguments, but due to political interference in the legal process. It may be that the political reality in India may change. It could be banned already using the Indian Penal code. Which covers very much the same points as the Scottish Hate Crime legislation. Please also read the “Calcutta Quran Petition” book:



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/sita-ram-goel/the-calcutta-quran-petition/paperback/product-nrgy6r.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/the-calcutta-quran-petition/ebook/product-7kv24zd.html



Peace and love to all.



With kind regards,

etc.

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