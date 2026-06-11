Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Kaycee's avatar
Kaycee
24m

Seriously? Problems with Christianity do not include "Kill the Infidel", see the Jew behind the rock, kill him. See the Jew behind the tree, kill him. Anyone leaves Islam, kill them. Kill Kill Kill - this is called Murder! Christianity, in the Ten Commandments says THOU SHALT NOT MURDER.

The difference is obvious. Christians who do not see or understand this are delusional!!!

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Jennifer Hargreaves's avatar
Jennifer Hargreaves
27m

They are so 'wishy washy'. They cannot, will not, take a 'stand'. If they do not act to protect Christians and Christianity, they are doomed.

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