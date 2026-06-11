The email below was sent to all Anglican bishops in the UK and Ireland. There are around 120 of them!

Only one has replied.

This lack of response makes me question whether the Anglican church is of any help in pushing back against Islam. In some respects it is worse than useless, as it is an enabler and encourager of Islam. See the book “How the Church Enables Islam”, details are below.

BISHOP OF CHELMSFORD

Rt Revd Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guli_Francis-Dehqani

REPLY FROM BISHOP GULI

The actual reply is via her Chaplain Revd Dr Rachel Pennant.

Thank you for your email which I forwarded to Bishop Guli. She asked me to respond on her behalf and to say that she believes that the calling of Christians has always been, and is especially now, to be people of reconciliation. +Guli noted that she has experienced the best and worst of Islam, but also that Christianity too has different expressions, some of which are not positive. Her own heritage includes Islamic elements – as her father converted to Christianity, and her grandfather was a godly, devout and spiritual Muslim. The Islam of present-day Iran (one particular expression of Islam) has done her family and her great harm, but she prefers to emphasise the positive elements of what she can learn from Muslims and Islamic civilisation and to engage in meaningful, honest and respectful dialogue with Muslims.

With best wishes,

Rachel

EMAIL SENT TO ALL ANGLICAN BISHOPS IN THE UK AND IRELAND

The Church of England is enabling and promoting evil. Why?







Dear Bishop Guli,



I am writing to you regarding Islam. It is important to carefully distinguish between Islam as an ideology and Muslims as our fellow human beings, who deserve kindness and respect.



The greatest kindness we can show Muslims is to encourage and support them in leaving Islam. Shielding Islam from criticism — as the Bishop of Oxford has done — acts as a significant impediment to that goal. It might be that those who spend extended time in close engagement with Islam lose sight of the requirement to aim for that goal.



A survey of 6,300 Muslims, conducted by a Muslim researcher, found that the single greatest cause of doubt among Muslims is the immorality of Islam — specifically, the teachings and behaviour of Mohammed. This accounts for nearly half of all reported doubts. By comparison, the appeal of another religion ranks far lower, at around 7%. It follows that the most effective way to help Muslims leave Islam is to foster robust, open debate about its teachings rather than shutting such debate down, as Bishop Steven Croft has done.



These findings have important implications for evangelism. Attempting to convert a Muslim directly to Christianity has a relatively low probability of success. It is approximately seven times more effective to first encourage them to leave Islam. If they later choose to become Christians, that is a welcome additional outcome.



I am deeply concerned that the Church of England is not only enabling but actively promoting Islam, and going out of its way to shield it from legitimate criticism.



Do you agree that Islam is evil? It is a binary question: either it is evil, or it is not.



Do you oppose evil?



Do you believe Mohammed was a true prophet or a false prophet?



If you accept that he was a false prophet, how can you stand idly by while your fellow bishops promote his teachings and legacy?



Any Christian who refuses to state clearly that Islam is evil and that Mohammed was a false prophet should, for the sake of honesty, either convert to Islam or resign from their position in the Church. This would make way for true Christians who are willing to oppose Islam robustly.



The fruits of the false prophet Mohammed are rotten and evil. (Matthew 7:15-20)



How can you remain silent while your fellow bishops actively work to prevent open debate on Islam? When evil is advancing and you could easily do something to oppose it, yet choose to do nothing, you become partly responsible for its spread.



You could very easily write a short letter to the Church Times stating that it was wrong for the Bishop of Oxford to block the planned debate on Islam at the Oxford Union. It would take no more than fifteen minutes of your time.



When free speech is suppressed, vital issues remain unresolved. This is a dangerous step toward civil conflict — something none of us wish to see. Professor David Betz, an expert on civil war, has spoken extensively on this subject in numerous interviews readily available on YouTube. The situation is now extremely serious. The Church of England has the influence and capacity to help avert such a tragedy, yet instead it has been enabling and promoting the very forces leading us toward it.



The question is no longer whether the Church of England is enabling and shielding Islam from scrutiny. Numerous examples of such behaviour are now well documented and undeniable.



In 2008, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, publicly supported the official recognition of Sharia law in the United Kingdom. His intervention helped lead to the Government granting official permission for Sharia councils — effectively operating as courts — to adjudicate family matters. Their scope was later extended in 2013 to include business and financial matters in the City of London, particularly Sharia-compliant bonds.



Sharia law contains many principles that are fundamentally incompatible with Christian teaching and Western values. The Anglican Church should never have supported any part of it. As an African bishop wisely warned at the time, once you accept even a portion of Sharia, you ultimately open the door to all of it.



Permitting the Quran to be preached in Anglican cathedrals is contrary to Canon Law. In February 2020, Wells Cathedral invited an imam to preach during a service, during which he quoted several verses from the Quran. In doing so, the cathedral clergy effectively affirmed that Mohammed was a true prophet. Yet Mohammed explicitly denied the divinity of Christ — a fact the clergy, including the Cathedral’s Canon Theologian (a professor specialising in Islam), must have known well. Canon Law prohibits the preaching of any religion on church premises that contradicts core Christian doctrine. Either the clergy were aware of this and deliberately ignored it, or they were unaware of Canon Law. In either case, they were unfit for their offices.



There is no longer any serious question that the Church of England is enabling and promoting Islam. This is now extensively documented. The far more important question is: Why is the Church of England doing this?



Several factors appear to be at work:



- Outsourcing antisemitism with plausible deniability: Islam has been proudly antisemitic since its earliest days. According to the standard Islamic narrative, Mohammed had the Jewish men of Medina executed and their women and girls taken as sex slaves after they rejected him as a prophet. Some within the Church appear willing to align with or tolerate this ideology, thereby expressing antisemitism indirectly. This is especially troubling at a time when Christians should be extending loving protection to the Jewish community, not enabling a belief system that openly calls for the extermination of Jews worldwide.



- The mistaken belief that Allah and the God of the Bible are the same: This fundamental error was evident in communications with senior clergy at Wells Cathedral, including the Chancellor and Canon Theologian at the time.



- The “Abrahamic faiths” fallacy: By promoting the idea that Abraham is a common father to Judaism, Christianity, and Islam, some clergy are effectively trying to create a new syncretic religion — “Abrahamism” or “Chrislam.” This idea was prophetically critiqued by G.K. Chesterton in his 1914 novel “The Flying Inn”.



- Reverence for the Quran: By showing public honour to the Quran, the Church implicitly acknowledges Mohammed as a genuine prophet. This directly contradicts Jesus’ clear teaching to judge prophets by their fruits (Matthew 7:15-20). The former Chancellor of Wells Cathedral, for example, refused to describe Mohammed as a false prophet, when challenged.



- Subconscious male envy of Islamic patriarchal authority: In Islam, male dominance over women is explicitly enshrined in scripture. Some male clergy, no longer able to express or advocate traditional views on gender in polite society, may feel a degree of envy or appeasement toward Islam’s unapologetic stance.



Each of these factors deserves thorough examination. The Church must then be persuaded to abandon this misguided and dangerous path.



Christianity could defeat Islam if it returned courageously to its core teachings and the spirit of the early Church. The current approach is not merely ineffective — it is actively harmful, as it grants Islam a respectability and legitimacy it does not deserve.



Western civilisation is, to a very large extent, the fruit of many centuries of Christian influence. Yet in the UK and across Europe, it risks being extinguished within decades if we fail to push back against Islam. Demographic projections suggest the point of no return for the UK could come as early as 2040. Time is running out rapidly.



Do you believe the Church has a sacred duty to preserve Western civilisation? Because at present, the Church of England is not merely failing in that duty — it is actively undermining it by enabling Islam and granting it unmerited respect.



Bishop Guli,



Will you have the courage to speak out clearly against the evils of Islam? Will you encourage and urge your fellow clergy to do the same? Will you remain steadfast to core Christian principles and oppose Islam without compromise — whatever the personal cost?



I pray and trust that your answer will be a firm and unequivocal: “I will.”



To understand the depth and seriousness of this issue, I urge you to read the book “How the Church Enables Islam”. It carefully documents numerous examples of the Church’s moral failure in this area and offers practical suggestions for correcting these grave errors.



Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html



Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html



With kind regards,



etc.







A SURVEY OF 6,300 MUSLIMS



This survey was conducted by Mohammed Hijab, a prominent Muslim.



He conducted a survey, “If you are a Muslim, what causes you to doubt your religion the most from the following options:”



I have re-arranged the results, by significance:



Moral arguments against Islam. Result: 49%



Weakness of the Islamic “civilisation”. Result: 24%



Scientific arguments by Atheist apologists (e.g. Darwinism). Result: 20%



Arguments for the truth of another religion. Result: 7%



The survey’s sample size of 6,300 respondents provides strong statistical significance and is likely to be reasonably representative of the wider Muslim population.



It is also noteworthy that atheist arguments were nearly three times more influential (20%) in causing doubt than the appeal of another religion (7%). This suggests that many ex-Muslims do not switch to another faith but largely abandon religion altogether.

/ end of email sent

YOU CAN EASILY WRITE TO ALL BISHOPS TOO

Here is the spreadsheet of email addresses of the bishops, and instructions how to email to them efficiently.

This also includes the email list of MPs. You can write to them too.

BOOK: HOW THE CHURCH ENABLES ISLAM

The Church of England and the Roman Catholic Church are both enabling Islam. This is to the detriment of Christians worldwide.

At the root is a misunderstanding regarding Allah by numerous Christian theologians. If corrected, the Church might then have the ability to oppose Islam.

Paperback: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/paperback/product-7kem7re.html

Ebook: https://www.lulu.com/shop/hellish-2050/how-the-church-enables-islam/ebook/product-dy6wzdr.html

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Paid subscribers receive the PDF of the Abrogated Koran ebook for free, and the PDFs of 3 additional ebooks. Having the PDF allows you to very easily do text searches for key words. I don’t think you will get anything like this anywhere else on the internet. Put a comment if you can prove me wrong.

It is emotionally draining to read the Koran, as it is utterly evil. However we have to understand thoroughly what exactly we are opposing, if we are to be effective in opposing it. We cannot avoid this serious task.

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