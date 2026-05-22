Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

Hellish 2050 - save Western civilisation

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
6h

I remember that horrible case it was awful 😣

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
3h

omgorsh, I never knew this tragic story, that poor young man... The David Wood clip is good! (Is he still around lendin' his wit ta takin' down I-Slam? Hope so--this kinda informed but ironic "take" is much needed now!)

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