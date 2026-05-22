FUSILIER LEE RIGBY, RIP.

From Wikipedia, quote:

On the afternoon of 22 May 2013, a British Army soldier, Fusilier Lee Rigby of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, was killed by Islamist terrorists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale near the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, southeast London.

Rigby was off duty and walking along Wellington Street when he was attacked.

Adebolajo and Adebowale ran him down with a car, then used knives and a cleaver to stab and hack him to death. The men dragged Rigby’s body into the road and remained at the scene until police arrived, informing passers-by that they had murdered Rigby to avenge Muslims killed by the British military. Unarmed police arrived at the scene nine minutes after an emergency call was received and set up a cordon. Armed police officers arrived five minutes later. The assailants, armed with a cleaver and brandishing a gun, charged at the police, who fired shots that wounded them both. They were apprehended and taken to separate hospitals. Adebolajo and Adebowale are British of Nigerian descent, were raised as Christians, and converted to Islam.

On 19 December 2013, both of the attackers were found guilty of Rigby’s murder. On 26 February 2014, they were sentenced to life imprisonment, with Adebolajo given a whole life order and Adebowale ordered to serve at least 45 years. The attack was condemned by political and Muslim leaders in the United Kingdom and in the international press.

Victim

The soldier killed in the attack was 25-year-old Fusilier Lee James Rigby (4 July 1987 – 22 May 2013), a drummer and machine-gunner in the 2nd Battalion of the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers. Rigby, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, was born in 1987 and had served in Cyprus, Germany, and Afghanistan before becoming a recruiter and assisting with duties in the Tower of London. He was attacked when he was returning to barracks from working at the Tower. Rigby married in 2007 and had a two-year-old son, but had separated from his wife. He was engaged to a new fiancée at the time of his death. A post-mortem examination showed that Rigby died from “multiple incised wounds”.

Rigby supported British Armed Forces charity Help for Heroes and was wearing a hoodie supporting the charity when he was attacked. In the five days after his death the charity received more than £600,000 in donations.

Rigby was given a military funeral at Bury Parish Church on 12 July 2013. The service was attended by several thousand people, including present and former soldiers, the prime minister David Cameron, and Mayor of London Boris Johnson. A private burial service was then held at nearby Middleton Cemetery. The first permanent memorial to him was installed in February 2014 at The Valley, a football stadium less than one mile (two kilometres) from the site of his murder.

/ end of Wikipedia quote.

THE SITE OF THE MURDER

I have visited the site, and paid my respects.

It is an ordinary road. The site of the attack is close to a junction. A grass area nearby, adjacent to the road junction with Wilson Street, has a small memorial.

When I visited I parked in Rectory Place.

A tree has been planted in the grass area, and a stone plaque set into the ground:

POLITICAL RESPONSE

Prime Minister David Cameron, Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, and London Mayor Boris Johnson all made statements following the attack.

They all denied any connection with Islam, even though one of the attackers clearly explained to camera exactly why they did it: At-Tawbah (chapter 9 of the Koran) made them do it. If you read the Koran you can very well see what their motivation was.

Koran 9:111 guarantees paradise for any Muslim who kills or is killed while killing non-Muslims.

STATEMENT BY DAVID CAMERON

Quote:

“This country will be absolutely resolute in its stand against extremism and terror. This action was a betrayal of Islam and the Muslim communities that give so much to our country. We will defeat violent extremism by standing together. We will not rest until we know every detail. [The attackers told Ingrid Loyau-Kennett that] they wanted to start a war in London and she replied, "You are going to lose, it is you against many." She speaks for all of us.”

Woolwich murder: David Cameron’s statement

STATEMENT BY NICK CLEGG

The original video was around 10 minutes long. It seems to be no longer on YouTube.

He partially quoted the verse about - whoever kills a man, kills all mankind. However failing to understand that in context it has quite the opposite meaning. None of the “community leaders” (men with beards) who he addressed, corrected his theological blunder.

Here is an extract:

Nick Clegg: Woolwich attackers wanted to spread fear - video

STATEMENT BY BORIS JOHNSON

Boris Johnson on Woolwich attack

THE BETRAYAL

David Wood is highly knowledgeable about Islam. He uses a humorous approach in order to cope with this evil topic.

David Wood - Cameron’s Betrayal

CAN POLITICIANS EVER BE TRUTHFUL ABOUT ISLAM?

Over several decades politicians of both left and right wing parties have lied to the public regarding Islam.

It was not always so. Winston Churchill in his book “The River War” wrote an accurate and concise description of Islam. Paul Weston memorised those words, and quoted them in public in Winchester. And was promptly arrested.

If Churchill were alive today, he would certainly be condemned for “Islamophobia”.

It used to be common knowledge that Islam itself is evil. Liberal Prime Minister William Gladstone spoke out, although the exact quote seems not to have been recorded. The recording of speeches in Parliament was not as thorough then as it is now.

I am doing what I can to wake them up. They should be ashamed of their repeated dishonesty. Failing to address the reality of jihadi attacks means that they can never be properly tackled.

I updated my email to MPs, and have sent it today. See the updated email here:

SUPPORT “PROJECT PHOENIX”

Become a standard paid subscriber (monthly or annual) and receive FOUR ebooks (PDF files) as a thank you! These are the four key ebooks that you receive: “Project Phoenix UK”, “Concise Islam”, “Allah is a Zionist”, and the “Abrogated Koran”. All books are also available to purchase as paperbacks. Click on the article link below for details: “Book catalogue and subscription bonus: free ebooks”.

Upgrade to be a Super Subscriber (a Founder Member) and receive ALL of the ebooks FREE! Via the link below. Thank you!

Several standard subscribers have upgraded to Super. I see that they have been charged just the difference. If you are new to my substack, you could for example just initially be a monthly standard subscriber. Download and read the four books listed above. Then when you are able to, and see the significance of my work, you can then upgrade to be a Super Subscriber. Whatever you can do is very much appreciated, and it all helps!

My calling is to do something positive, every day, to push back against the darkness that is surrounding us now. The encircling gloom.

I have written over 20 books, with more coming. See the article below for details. My books are supportive of our freedoms, and are supportive of Israel.

I was fired from my job as an electronics engineer at a UK university. I was working in the Physics department at the time. My “crime”: writing a book that criticises Islam. It was an utterly surreal experience to have to be justifying my opposition to Islam, to the Physics Professor who was head of the Physics department! Some 4 centuries after Galileo had a similar experience when trying to explain planetary movements to the Roman Catholic inquiry. How low the UK universities have sunken. They do not uphold rationality nor fair treatment of exemplary employees, in the face of pressure from Islam.

I have subsequently written numerous more books on the topic of Islam. I cannot now get another professional job, as I am on the blacklist of Hope not Hate.

I ask for your support, it is gratefully received. Please upgrade to a paid subscription and / or buy me a coffee. It is appreciated!

Paid subscribers keep me going. Note that your payment will appear with the description: “BOOKS AND SUBSCRIPTION” on your bank statement.

You can also support my work via “Buy me a coffee”. Here is the link: https://buymeacoffee.com/hellish2050 Note: the page is sometimes slow to load (20+ seconds), be patient!